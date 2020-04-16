From the Archives: Abbeyknockmoy hurlers suffer Croke Park heart-break

Our podcast from the archives this week looks back at the 2016 All Ireland Intermediate Club Hurling final in Croke Park between Abbeyknockmoy and Bennetsbridge from Kilkenny. A titanic tussle ensued on Sunday, Feb 7th and the Galway champions gave as good as they got until the very end, when a freakish late goal gave the Kilkenny side victory. The Galway Bay FM commentary team was Tommy Devane and John Moylan…
Abbeyknockmoy
1. Declan Molloy
2. Ronan Cooley
3. John Culkin
4. Tommy Farragher
5. Trevor Mullins
6. Brian Flaherty
7. Brian Costello
8. Damien Rooney
9. Caelom Mulry
10. Danny Mullins
11. Coleman Maher
12. Eoin Blade
13. Paul Flaherty
14. Brian O’Donnell
15. Fionnan Garvey
Subs
18. Greg Kennedy for O’Donnell (41)
17. Padraig O’Donnell for Blade (53)