From the Archives: Abbeyknockmoy hurlers suffer Croke Park heart-break

Our podcast from the archives this week looks back at the 2016 All Ireland Intermediate Club Hurling final in Croke Park between Abbeyknockmoy and Bennetsbridge from Kilkenny. A titanic tussle ensued on Sunday, Feb 7th and the Galway champions gave as good as they got until the very end, when a freakish late goal gave the Kilkenny side victory. The Galway Bay FM commentary team was Tommy Devane and John Moylan…

Abbeyknockmoy

1. Declan Molloy

2. Ronan Cooley

3. John Culkin

4. Tommy Farragher

5. Trevor Mullins

6. Brian Flaherty

7. Brian Costello

8. Damien Rooney

9. Caelom Mulry

10. Danny Mullins

11. Coleman Maher

12. Eoin Blade

13. Paul Flaherty

14. Brian O’Donnell

15. Fionnan Garvey

Subs

18. Greg Kennedy for O’Donnell (41)

17. Padraig O’Donnell for Blade (53)