Friday’s Galway GAA Results

Bon Secours Division 2A LeagueClaregalway0-91-10Monivea-Abbey
Bon Secours Division 4D LeagueMountbellew/Moylough0-191-7Athenry
Bon Secours Division 4D LeagueSalthill-KnocknacarraCONC0-0Fr Griffins Éire Óg
Division 5 League – NorthKilkerrin-Clonberne0-62-16Caherlistrane
Keogh Accountancy Junior A Championship NorthCaltra2-91-8Glinsk
Keogh Accountancy Junior A Championship NorthMonivea-AbbeyCONC0-0Tuam Stars
Keogh Accountancy Junior A Championship WestCumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Móir1-153-12Clg Mícheál Breathnach
Keogh Accountancy Junior A Championship WestSt Michael’s0-121-11Killannin
Keogh Accountancy Junior B Championship NorthKilconly1-71-11Dunmore MacHales
Keogh Accountancy Junior B Championship NorthAnnaghdown1-73-10Menlough
Keogh Accountancy Junior B Championship WestAn Spidéal5-193-6CLG Cárna-Caiseal
Keogh Accountancy Junior C Championship North – Group AClaregalway1-81-13Cortoon Shamrocks
Bon Secours Division 1A LeagueMilltown0-133-12Corofin
Bon Secours Division 4C LeagueSt Gabriel’s1-71-12Williamstown
U-15 Football Division 3 NorthOranmore-Maree B Team6-55-14Kilconly
U-15 Football Division 5Corofin B Team0-0CONCAnnaghdown B Team
U-15 Football Division 1Corofin2-152-2Annaghdown
U-15 Football Division 1Claregalway1-72-17Tuam Stars
U-15 Football Division 1Oranmore-Maree0-121-8CLG Bhearna
U-15 Football Division 2 NorthCraughwell GAA Club4-102-1Athenry
U-15 Football Division 2 NorthCaherlistrane2-83-10Headford
U-15 Football Division 2 WestClifden0-131-4St. James’ GAA
U-15 Football Division 2 WestClg Mícheál Breathnach1-79-18St Michael’s
U-15 Football Division 2 WestSalthill-Knocknacarra B Team3-105-9An Cheathrú Rua
U-15 Football Division 3 NorthCaltra4-113-14Northern Gaels
U-15 Football Division 3 NorthMenlough3-85-8Monivea-Abbey
U-15 Football Division 3 WestNaomh Pádraig, An Fháirche2-33-19Claregalway B Team
U-15 Football Division 4Ballinasloe GAA13-111-2Oranmore-Maree C Team
U-15 Football Division 4St Brendan’s0-0CONCSt Gabriel’s
U-15 Football Division 4Cortoon Shamrocks10-90-5Claregalway C Team

