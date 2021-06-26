Friday’s Galway GAA Results

|Bon Secours Division 2A League
|Claregalway
|0-9
|1-10
|Monivea-Abbey
|Bon Secours Division 4D League
|Mountbellew/Moylough
|0-19
|1-7
|Athenry
|Bon Secours Division 4D League
|Salthill-Knocknacarra
|CONC
|0-0
|Fr Griffins Éire Óg
|Division 5 League – North
|Kilkerrin-Clonberne
|0-6
|2-16
|Caherlistrane
|Keogh Accountancy Junior A Championship North
|Caltra
|2-9
|1-8
|Glinsk
|Keogh Accountancy Junior A Championship North
|Monivea-Abbey
|CONC
|0-0
|Tuam Stars
|Keogh Accountancy Junior A Championship West
|Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Móir
|1-15
|3-12
|Clg Mícheál Breathnach
|Keogh Accountancy Junior A Championship West
|St Michael’s
|0-12
|1-11
|Killannin
|Keogh Accountancy Junior B Championship North
|Kilconly
|1-7
|1-11
|Dunmore MacHales
|Keogh Accountancy Junior B Championship North
|Annaghdown
|1-7
|3-10
|Menlough
|Keogh Accountancy Junior B Championship West
|An Spidéal
|5-19
|3-6
|CLG Cárna-Caiseal
|Keogh Accountancy Junior C Championship North – Group A
|Claregalway
|1-8
|1-13
|Cortoon Shamrocks
|Bon Secours Division 1A League
|Milltown
|0-13
|3-12
|Corofin
|Bon Secours Division 4C League
|St Gabriel’s
|1-7
|1-12
|Williamstown
|U-15 Football Division 3 North
|Oranmore-Maree B Team
|6-5
|5-14
|Kilconly
|U-15 Football Division 5
|Corofin B Team
|0-0
|CONC
|Annaghdown B Team
|U-15 Football Division 1
|Corofin
|2-15
|2-2
|Annaghdown
|U-15 Football Division 1
|Claregalway
|1-7
|2-17
|Tuam Stars
|U-15 Football Division 1
|Oranmore-Maree
|0-12
|1-8
|CLG Bhearna
|U-15 Football Division 2 North
|Craughwell GAA Club
|4-10
|2-1
|Athenry
|U-15 Football Division 2 North
|Caherlistrane
|2-8
|3-10
|Headford
|U-15 Football Division 2 West
|Clifden
|0-13
|1-4
|St. James’ GAA
|U-15 Football Division 2 West
|Clg Mícheál Breathnach
|1-7
|9-18
|St Michael’s
|U-15 Football Division 2 West
|Salthill-Knocknacarra B Team
|3-10
|5-9
|An Cheathrú Rua
|U-15 Football Division 3 North
|Caltra
|4-11
|3-14
|Northern Gaels
|U-15 Football Division 3 North
|Menlough
|3-8
|5-8
|Monivea-Abbey
|U-15 Football Division 3 West
|Naomh Pádraig, An Fháirche
|2-3
|3-19
|Claregalway B Team
|U-15 Football Division 4
|Ballinasloe GAA
|13-11
|1-2
|Oranmore-Maree C Team
|U-15 Football Division 4
|St Brendan’s
|0-0
|CONC
|St Gabriel’s
|U-15 Football Division 4
|Cortoon Shamrocks
|10-9
|0-5
|Claregalway C Team