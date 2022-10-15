Fresh bid to save Derrybrien Wind Farm based on transferring the asset to the community

There’s a fresh bid to save Derrybrien Wind Farm with a proposal based on transferring the asset to the community

The controversial wind farm is set to be decommissioned following long running legal issues that have cost Ireland almost €20m in EU fines.

The Tanaiste, Taoiseach and various other Government Ministers have made it clear that the door is firmly closed on Derrybrien

However, today a group of Independent senators, while on a site visit claimed they are approaching the issue from a different perspective which would work

Led by former Justice Minister Michael McDowell the group comprising Victor Boyhan, Gerard Craughwell, Sharon Keogan and Rónán Mullen is suggesting that the ESB transfer ownership to the community for energy generation

Salthill native senator Gerard Craughwell explained to our reporter, Sarah Slevin, on the breezy Derrybrien wind farm, how their proposal would work