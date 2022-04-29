Free event for Hurling fans in Salthill next Sunday

Galway GAA, in partnership with Leinster GAA are delighted to welcome all to our free “Tribes on the Prom” Event next Sunday in Salthill Park ahead of the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship game between Galway & Kilkenny, please see poster attached.

After more than two years of restrictions it is wonderful to have supporters back attending our games.

With the weather looking good for the weekend why not make a day of it in Salthill & bring all the family!

Arrive early, soak up the pre-Match atmosphere ahead of the Big Match between Galway & Kilkenny at Pearse Stadium.

Event kicks off at 11am with Live Music from local band Evøke.

Throughout the day we will have many activities ongoing including:

Galway Bay FM’s Ollie Turner, together with a host of GAA experts will give their thoughts on the battle of the Tribes vs. the Cats!



Plenty of refreshments available with Artisan food stands and a Barista area.

For the young fans we have a Kids Zone area with plenty of entertainment including face painting, balloon artist, magician & ice cream van!

After the match we will hear the post-match analysis again from the GAA experts and Evøke will keep the music going in between!

Something for everyone and all are welcome!This is a free event, however tickets are required as numbers will be restricted, download your free tickets now from Universe link below

https://www.universe.com/events/tribes-on-the-prom-tickets-D5ZH8F