Free Admission This Weekend For Ag Rásaíocht Le Chéile

Ag Rásaíocht Le Chéile returns to Greyhound Racing Ireland Stadia nationwide this weekend for a third year. GRI is offering the chance for people to attend their local greyhound stadium free of charge and enjoy top class entertainment, food, racing and atmosphere.

After the success of previous years, Greyhound Racing Ireland is once again hosting an open night at the races with free admission on various dates at venues nationwide from Thursday to Saturday, November 9th – 11th.

As the name suggests (Racing Together), these Open Evenings were first introduced to greyhound stadia in 2021 to offer potential visitors an opportunity to see what a “night at the dogs” is all about.

John Tuohey, Interim CEO (Chief Executive Officer) of Greyhound Racing Ireland, said: “I would ask those who are thinking of hosting a fundraising evening, company night out or just want to see what a night of greyhound racing is all about, to come along and join us at one of our stadia nationwide for our Open Evenings”.

He continued: “Admission is free and The Irish Retired Greyhound Trust Ambassadors will also be on site with their canine companions to chat about what fantastic pets greyhounds make once their racing careers are over.”

FREE ADMISSION

Over the course of the three days, we want to ‘race together’ and we’ll be offering free admission* in the following locations:

Thursday 9th November

Shelbourne Park Greyhound Stadium, Dublin

Enniscorthy, Wexford

Limerick Greyhound Stadium, Limerick

Friday 10th November

Curraheen Park Greyhound Stadium, Cork

Kilkenny, Kilkenny

Newbridge Greyhound Stadium, Kildare

Galway Greyhound Stadium, Galway

Saturday 11th November

Mullingar Greyhound Stadium, Westmeath

Dundalk, Louth

Kingdom Greyhound Stadium, Tralee, Kerry

Kilcohan Park Greyhound Stadium, Waterford

Racecards will be sold seperately at a cost of €3. Free general admission does not apply to Restaurant Packages or Group offers.

Thinking of hosting a fundraising evening, company night out just want to see what a night at the dogs is all about then make sure to join us at one of our venues for our nationwide Open Evening and meet our greyhound ambassadors from the IRGT (Irish Retired Greyhound Trust)

Le Chéile. The Irish for “Together”.