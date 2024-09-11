FRC Deliberating Final Proposals After 2024 Stats Report

The GAA Football Review Committee explained their rule change proposals in a briefing this week. The committee headed by former Dublin manager Jim Gavin, and including big names such as Donegal’s Michael Murphy, Kerry’s Eamonn Fitzmaurice and newly appointed Tyrone boss Malachy O’Rourke.

The proposals include the following:

Four points for a goal and two points for a score from outside or on the 20-metre line and a 40-metre arc, measured from the centre of the goal.

Both teams must keep three players (not including the goalkeeper) inside each 65, or possibly a new halfway line, at all times

Goalkeepers can only receive the ball in the large rectangle or after passing their own 65

Kickouts to be taken from the 20m line and go forward outside the arc

A black-card for holding/grabbing the jersey if deemed a tactical foul, and the ball brought forward 50 metres. Contributing to a melee to become a black-card offence and making head-to-head contact with an opponent a red

A player, or one of their team-mates, can elect to ‘solo and go’ rather than take a free-kick when fouled

Players have to hand the ball to a fouled opponent, rather than dropping it or kicking it away

Line umpires can bring incidents to the referee’s attention at any time, rather than waiting for a break in play

‘Forceful’ on-field dissent would be punished by bringing the ball forward 50 metres, rather than the current 30, while dissent from team officials or panel members on the sideline would result in an automatic 13m free

The advanced mark will only apply within the 20-metre line and automatic advantage will apply, encouraging forwards to continue play

Matches to be timed by a countdown clock, that the referee can stop, and concluded by a hooter – as in Ladies football – signalling the end of the game, likely once the ball next goes out of play

Penalty shootouts, and possibly extra-time, to be replaced by an ‘overtime showdown’ next-score-wins format, or one where the conceding team has one opportunity to match their opponents’ score and prolong the additional period

Throw-ins to start a half will be contested by just one player from each team, with another on the sideline, and all others behind the 65m lines

Teams can introduce six substitutes, rather than the current five

The square-ball rule would be standardised, meaning players could enter the large rectangle once the ball was kicked, regardless of whether it was in open play or from a free-kick

Criticism of the state of football has grown over the years, highlighted by some low-scoring knockout games this year, with the All Ireland Final between Galway and Armagh failing to produce one clear shot-on-goal opportunity — an item that was directly discussed by the 12 person panel of the FRC.

Gaelic Stats released their statistical report, compiled by Rory Carroll, who has been tracking stats in every televised game since 2011, amounting to over 600 games. The report highlights how back-passes to the goalkeeper have more than doubled in the past 13 years, going from an average of 11 per game in the 2011 Championship to almost 23 passes in 2024

There is no doubt that the latest statistical report undertaken by Rob Carroll (Gaelic Stats) has again revealed the essence of modern Gaelic football and has been

In 2011, for every foot-pass there were two hand-passes. In 2024 that ratio is 3.4 hand-passes to every foot-pass.

Stats showed that the distribution of foot-pass that travelled forward in 2017 was 74% whereas the 2024 Championship had 60% of passes traveling forward.

These statistics highlight and confirm the fear that football’s reduction in speed and action has become a serious issue to the entertainment value of the sport.