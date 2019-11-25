Frank Morris to be honoured at Coiste Peil AGM

The annual end of year meeting of Coiste Peil Na nOg na Gaillimhe and medals presentation along with club awards will be held in Lar Ionad CLG na Gaillimhe, Loughgeorge this Wednesday at 7.30pm.Among the award recipients is Corofin stalwart Frank Morris (pictured above left with Ollie Turner in Croke Park)who is being honoured for a lifetime of coaching and dedication to promoting Gaelic football in his native Corofin and around the county. Frank was thrilled with the news…

Schedule on the night :

Reception of Delegates and Photographs @ 7.30pm.

Presentation of Medals, Club awards and presentation of the Bertie Coleman award in recognition to dedication to underage football in the County @ 8.00pm.

1. Minutes of last AGM.

2. Matters arising.

3. Secretary’s report.

4. Chairman’s address.

5. Address by Football Board Officer.

6. Address by County Board Officer.

7. Address by Coaching Officer.

8. Correspondence.

9. A.O.B

10. Refreshments.

Many Congratulations to all winners as follows :

Club of the year : Killanin.

Special achievement awards : Claregalway & Kilconly.

Club Awards:

1. Tuam Star’s.

2. Oranmore/Maree.

3. Caltra.

4. Caherlistrane.

5. An Cheathru Rua.

6. Corofin.

7. Oughterard.

8. Carna/Cashel/ Na Phiarsaigh.

9. Dunmore Mc Hales.

10. Salthill/Knocknacarra.

Bertie Coleman award: Frank Morris, Corofin

Coiste Peil na nÓg would request all Clubs receiving Medals, Club achievement awards and Club awards on the night please have Underage Chairperson & Secretary along with Club delegates attending.