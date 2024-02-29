Fr Griffins Eire Óg completes LGFA Club2Gether programme

THE Ladies Gaelic Football Association is pleased to acknowledge and honour the 14 clubs who have completed the LGFA’s 2023/2024 Club2Gether Programme. Now in its seventh year, Club2Gether is an exciting LGFA club development initiative to strengthen club structures. This initiative focuses on developing areas such as volunteer recruitment and retention, governance and officer training, sponsorship and fundraising, Games Development and planning for the future to ensure sustainable structures are put in place. Clubs were provided with free training for their officers and coaches while resources were made available to assist with building sustainable structures.

Participating clubs will now receive follow-up calls and support from national LGFA Development staff. The clubs who completed the programme hail from the four provinces and represent 13 counties, comprising five clubs from Ulster, four from Leinster, three from Munster and two from Connacht. Participants from the clubs gathered at Croke Park last Sunday, February 25th, to mark the culmination of six months of outstanding work.

LGFA President Mícheál Naughton commented: “Well done to all 14 clubs who have completed the LGFA’s Club2Gether programme. Your commitment to the programme was outstanding and rest assured that this is just the beginning of your respective journeys, as the LGFA will be on hand to help ensure that what you have learned will be transformed into action that will sustain your club long into the future. Many clubs, thankfully, are thriving and in a very good place but we are also acutely aware that some clubs find themselves in more challenging situations and are in need of assistance and guidance. This programme aims to help struggling and established clubs who are seeking to improve and Club2Gether has the ability to assist in building solid and long-lasting club foundations, while also strengthening existing ones. The role-specific training available to club administrators and officers was of the highest quality and we enjoyed working alongside the participating clubs.”

The LGFA’s Head of Volunteer Development, Niall Mulrine, added: “The Club2Gether programme really focuses on getting structures right, getting the things in place that help clubs do the things that they want to do. The programme will put structures in place in terms of volunteer recruitment and retention, finance and fundraising, and effective governance throughout the clubs. It helps clubs plan for the future and it helps them figure out not just what they’re doing next week, but in the years to come. We hope to run this programme annually and we will help any club that comes to us, we will help any club that needs support and help.”

The full list of clubs who completed the 2023/2024 Club2Gether programme reads as follows:

Club Name County Naomh Seamus Antrim St Killian’s Whitecross Armagh Lurgan Cavan Donoughmore Cork St Pauls Holywood Down Garda Westmanstown Gaels Dublin Erne Gaels Fermanagh Fr Griffins Eire Óg Galway Ballymacelligott Kerry Shannonside Tarbert Kerry Achill Mayo Kilmainhamwood Meath Castledaly Westmeath Kilmore Wexford