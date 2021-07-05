Four wins in a row for Galway United as they go second in the First Division

print

Galway United secured their fourth win in a row in the SSE Airtricity League First Division following an impressive 2-0 win over UCD in Belfield on Friday night.

Goals from Ruairi Keating and Wilson Waweru has put John Caulfield’s side second. Level with Treaty United but with a better head to head as the chase to catch Shelbourne gathers pace. Shels are eleven points clear as we enter the second half of the season.

Jonathan Higgins was the commentator on the night, here is his match report..

Galway United manager John Caulfield was a satisfied man when he spoke to Jonathan after the game..

Jonathan also spoke to one of the United scorers in Ruairi Keating who scored a cracking opener.

Finally, it was a happy return for Conor Kearns who had played with the students previously. He also spoke to Jonathan.

Galway United’s next game is on Friday night when they host Cobh Ramblers at Eamon Deacy Park. Kick off will be at 7.45pm.

