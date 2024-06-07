Four Winning Galway Teams in Post Primary Schools National Cup Competitions Round-Up

The FAI Schools Post Primary Schools National Cup competitions are nearing completion this season with 14 of the 16 National Cup competitions reaching a conclusion. The other two National Cup Finals will take place at the start of the next academic year in September.

FAI Schools organise National Cups in the boys and girls section, with 8 divisions apiece catering for small and large schools tailored for Under 20, 19, 17, 15 and 14 age groups.

Each provincial branch will also offer an extensive local League structure co-ordinated by teachers voluntarily.

The series of competitions provide football to over 600 post primary schools nationwide with almost 80,000 students participating annually.

Galway won 4 of the 7 girls titles on offer as well as Sligo, Leitrim and Tipperary claiming the other honours. An impressive campaign for Presentation College, Athenry managing to capture a double in the Junior and Minor divisions.

While in the boys section, there were two National titles apiece for three Counties with Donegal, Dublin and Mayo all picking up top spot while Cork outfit St. Peter’s also made the headlines.

Let’s look at the 2024 winners, runners up and provincial stars in the respective National Cup series.

FAI Schools Girls National Cup Champions

Senior Cup (Under 20, Large Schools) Presentation Secondary School, Thurles, Tipperary

Senior ‘B’ Cup (Under 20, Small Schools) St. Clare’s Comprehensive School, Manorhamilton, Leitrim

Junior Cup (Under 17, Large Schools) Presentation College, Athenry, Galway

Junior ‘B’ Cup (Under 17, Small Schools) Coola Post Primary School, Sligo

Minor Cup (Under 15, Large Schools) Presentation College, Athenry, Galway

Minor ‘B’ Cup (Under 15, Small Schools) Glenamaddy Community School, Galway

First Year Cup (Under 14, Large Schools) Salerno Secondary School, Galway

First Year ‘B’ Cup (Under 14, Small Schools) September / October

==

Junior Cup

Presentation College, Athenry 2-1 Athlone Community College

Mollie Noone (28), Abbie Duffy (35+2) Ciara Walsh (54)

PRESENTATION COLLEGE, ATHENRY defeated local outfit Athlone Community College in a fantastic showcase to claim the FAI Schools Junior Girls National Cup in Athlone Town AFC on Wednesday, March 13.

Mollie NOONE opened the scoring 7 minutes from the interval as she struck a sweet effort off her left peg to give Athenry the edge.

Under 15 Schools International Abbie DUFFY scored direct from a 30 yard free kick to silence the massive Athlone crowd with her sensational set-piece to double the Pres tally in the second minute of added time.

Presentation College led 2-0 at the interval.

It was Ciara WALSH’s goal on 54 minutes that sparked a massive change in the Athlone crew as her low drive managed to sneak past Gilligan’s bottom corner to take it to within reach for the Leinster Champions as they trailed 2-1.

It was an exciting encounter which nearly went to the wire as Athlone’s late comeback in the final ten minutes made for a nail-biting conclusion to this season’s Cup decider.

==

Minor ‘B’ Cup

Glenamaddy Community School 4-0 Midleton College

Ruby McGuire (13, 46) Ali O’Toole (22, 54)

GLENAMADDY COMMUNITY SCHOOL were crowned FAI Schools Minor ‘B’ Girls National Cup Champions following their stunning victory over Midleton College in Fairview Rangers FC on Wednesday, April 24).

Two goals in either half was enough to see John Kennedy’s side claim the silverware with an empathic team performance.

Their goal-scoring prowess continued as McGuire and O’Toole both netted braces in this victory with Midleton keeper Ellie O’Leary pulling off several saves late on to keep the Galway crew at bay.

It brings to 17 the number of goals scored in their last 3 outings, conceding just once to Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair in the National semi-final. An outstanding record in this competition.

==

Minor Cup

Presentation College, Athenry 3-0 Kingswood Community College

Abbie Duffy (33, 39 pen, 41)

PRESENTATION COLLEGE, ATHENRY captured the FAI Schools Minor Girls National Cup following a super second half display to overpower Leinster stars Kingswood Community College in Athlone Town AFC on Wednesday, May 8.

This was the second title for Presentation College this season as they captured the Junior Girls National Cup last month at the same venue to complete an impressive double.

There was nothing to separate the two sides as it was scoreless at half time with very little on target but a pulsating second half for the Connacht side saw them explode into life. Under 15 Schools’ International Abbie DUFFY was the hero of the ‘half-hour’ as her hat-trick guaranteed top spot for Athenry.

The first of the trio of goals came just three minutes into the second half with a beauty from Duffy to see past a busy Sophie Farrell between the posts for the Tallaght school.

Duffy’s second was six minutes later as she converted from the penalty spot. The third goal came on 41 minutes when she produced a delightful free kick from 25 yards out to see the ball go over Farrell’s head and in to capture the title.

==

First Year Cup

Salerno Secondary School, Salthill 2-1 St. Mary’s Secondary School, New Ross

Ana Conway (8), Orna Dunne (15) Ava Wilson (23)

SALERNO SECONDARY SCHOOL, SALTHILL were crowned FAI Schools First Year Girls National Cup Champions in Leah Victoria Park, Tullamore Town FC on Wednesday, May 22.

The Galway crew hung onto their first half led to capture the title after an epic battle with St. Mary’s from New Ross. The talented Ana CONWAY converted a delightful free kick from the edge of the box into the top corner after just eight minutes to give the Connacht stars the lead.

Salerno doubled their tally on the quarter hour as Orna DUNNE finished off a smart run through the centre of the Wexford defence to slot past Myler.

However, St. Mary’s did respond two minutes from the break to grab a vital goal with Ava WILSON striking the ball beautifully to see past Heinz Ward to make it 1-2 at the interval.

New Ross keeper Abbie Myler pulled off a brilliant save to deny the troublesome Tilly Carroll two minutes into the second period. Captain Dearbhla Ryan and Molly Ryan had chances midway through the half to equalise but Roisin Heinz Ward was equal to the challenge and Salerno managed the game out to win the silverware.

==

FAI Schools Boys National Cup Champions

Dr. Tony O’Neill Senior Cup (Under 19, Large Schools) Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana, Donegal

John Murphy Senior ‘B’ Cup (under 19, Small Schools) St. Peter’s Community School, Passage West, Cork

Tom Ticher Junior Cup (Under 17, Large Schools) Portmarnock Community School, Dublin

Junior ‘B’ Cup (Under 17, Small Schools) Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair, Dun na nGall

Minor Cup (Under 15, Large Schools) Moyle Park College, Clondalkin, Dublin

Minor ‘B’ Cup (Under 15, Small Schools) Balla Secondary School, Mayo

First Year Cup (Under 14, Large Schools) St. Gerald’s College, Castlebar, Mayo

First Year ‘B’ Cup (Under 14, Small Schools) September / October

==

John Murphy Cup

St. Peter’s CS, Passage West 5-2 Glenamaddy CS

Liam Quinn (48, 83), Rema Mbakwe (56, 74, 90+4 pen) Eoin Morgan (73), John O’Brien (89)

ST. PETER’S COMMUNITY SCHOOL, PASSAGE WEST put in a sensational second half performance to see past Glenamaddy Community School in Athlone Town AFC on Tuesday, February 6.

All seven goals came in the second half as both Ross Hegarty and Eduardo Bessone were in superb form to keep a clean sheet in the first forty-five.

The breakthrough came three minutes into the second half as Kristian O’Callaghan played in Liam QUINN to slot home a peach of an opener.

Their tally was doubled six minutes later when Darragh Lehane played a super ball for Kristian O’Callaghan to head on target, but Hegarty saved well however it dropped perfectly for Rema MBAKWE to smash in.

Glenamaddy responded with a quarter of an hour left when Eoin Collins forced Bessone into a wonderful stop, but Eoin MORGAN was on hand to grab a vital goal to bring the game to 2-1.

Seconds later, Passage West extended their two-goal cushion as O’Callaghan fed Rema Mbakwe on the edge of the box. The talisman was exceptionally quick on his feet to round the defender and finally beat the diving keeper for MBAKWE’s second and St. Peter’s third. A real sucker punch for the Galway side.

A fourth was added for St. Peter’s with seven minutes remaining as initial shots from Mbakwe and Farrell were saved brilliantly by Hegarty, but the ball came out to Liam QUINN who drove it to the back of the net for his second of the day.

Glenamaddy were awarded a corner in the 89th minute with substitute John O’BRIEN nodding in to bring it to 4-2.

However, Passage West were to go five up when Rema MBAKWE was fouled in the box and dispatched the subsequent penalty to secure his hat-trick.

—

FAI Schools Post Primary Provincial & National Champions 2024

FAI Schools Senior ‘B’ Boys (John Murphy Cup)

National Champions St. Peter’s Community School, Passage West, Cork

National Runners Up Glenamaddy Community School, Galway

Ulster Coláiste Ailigh, Leitir Ceanainn, Dun na nGall

Munster St. Peter’s Community School, Passage West, Cork

Leinster Ard Scoil Chiaráin Naofa, Clara, Offaly

Connacht Glenamaddy Community School, Galway

==

FAI Schools Senior Girls

National Champions Presentation Secondary School, Thurles, Tipperary

National Runners Up Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana, Donegal

Ulster Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana, Donegal

Munster Presentation Secondary School, Thurles, Tipperary

Leinster Athlone Community College, Westmeath

Connacht Presentation College, Athenry, Galway

==

FAI Schools Junior Girls

National Champions Presentation College, Athenry, Galway

National Runners Up Athlone Community College, Westmeath

Ulster Royal & Prior Comprehensive School, Raphoe, Donegal

Munster Presentation Secondary School, Thurles, Tipperary

Leinster Athlone Community College, Westmeath

Connacht Presentation College, Athenry, Galway

==

FAI Schools Minor Boys

National Champions Moyle Park College, Clondalkin, Dublin

National Runners Up St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny, Donegal

Ulster St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny, Donegal

Munster Tralee CBS, Kerry

Leinster Moyle Park College, Clondalkin

Connacht St. Joseph’s Patrician College, Galway

==

FAI Schools Minor Girls

National Champions Presentation College, Athenry, Galway

National Runners Up Kingswood Community College, Dublin

Ulster Carndonagh Community School, Donegal

Munster Coláiste Choilm, Ballincollig, Cork

Leinster Kingswood Community College, Dublin

Connacht Presentation College, Athenry, Galway

==

FAI Schools Minor ‘B’ Girls

National Champions Glenamaddy Community School, Galway

National Runners Up Midleton College, Cork

Ulster Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair, Dun na nGall

Munster Midleton College, Cork

Leinster Gallen Community School, Offaly

Connacht Glenamaddy Community School, Galway

==

FAI Schools First Year Girls

National Champions Salerno Secondary School, Salthill, Galway

National Runners Up St. Mary’s Secondary School, New Ross, Wexford

Ulster Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny, Donegal

Munster Cresent College Comprehensive, Limerick

Leinster St. Mary’s Secondary School, New Ross, Wexford

Connacht Salerno Secondary School, Salthill, Galway

==

FAI Schools First Year ‘B’ Girls

National Champions

National Runners Up

Ulster St. Aidan’s Comprehensive School, Cootehill, Cavan

Munster Coláiste Eamann Rís, Cork

Leinster Ramsgrange Community School, Wexford

Connacht Glenamaddy Community School, Galway