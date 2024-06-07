7 June 2024
Four Winning Galway Teams in Post Primary Schools National Cup Competitions Round-Up
The FAI Schools Post Primary Schools National Cup competitions are nearing completion this season with 14 of the 16 National Cup competitions reaching a conclusion. The other two National Cup Finals will take place at the start of the next academic year in September.
FAI Schools organise National Cups in the boys and girls section, with 8 divisions apiece catering for small and large schools tailored for Under 20, 19, 17, 15 and 14 age groups.
Each provincial branch will also offer an extensive local League structure co-ordinated by teachers voluntarily.
The series of competitions provide football to over 600 post primary schools nationwide with almost 80,000 students participating annually.
Galway won 4 of the 7 girls titles on offer as well as Sligo, Leitrim and Tipperary claiming the other honours. An impressive campaign for Presentation College, Athenry managing to capture a double in the Junior and Minor divisions.
While in the boys section, there were two National titles apiece for three Counties with Donegal, Dublin and Mayo all picking up top spot while Cork outfit St. Peter’s also made the headlines.
Let’s look at the 2024 winners, runners up and provincial stars in the respective National Cup series.
FAI Schools Girls National Cup Champions
Senior Cup (Under 20, Large Schools) Presentation Secondary School, Thurles, Tipperary
Senior ‘B’ Cup (Under 20, Small Schools) St. Clare’s Comprehensive School, Manorhamilton, Leitrim
Junior Cup (Under 17, Large Schools) Presentation College, Athenry, Galway
Junior ‘B’ Cup (Under 17, Small Schools) Coola Post Primary School, Sligo
Minor Cup (Under 15, Large Schools) Presentation College, Athenry, Galway
Minor ‘B’ Cup (Under 15, Small Schools) Glenamaddy Community School, Galway
First Year Cup (Under 14, Large Schools) Salerno Secondary School, Galway
First Year ‘B’ Cup (Under 14, Small Schools) September / October
Junior Cup
Presentation College, Athenry 2-1 Athlone Community College
Mollie Noone (28), Abbie Duffy (35+2) Ciara Walsh (54)
PRESENTATION COLLEGE, ATHENRY defeated local outfit Athlone Community College in a fantastic showcase to claim the FAI Schools Junior Girls National Cup in Athlone Town AFC on Wednesday, March 13.
Mollie NOONE opened the scoring 7 minutes from the interval as she struck a sweet effort off her left peg to give Athenry the edge.
Under 15 Schools International Abbie DUFFY scored direct from a 30 yard free kick to silence the massive Athlone crowd with her sensational set-piece to double the Pres tally in the second minute of added time.
Presentation College led 2-0 at the interval.
It was Ciara WALSH’s goal on 54 minutes that sparked a massive change in the Athlone crew as her low drive managed to sneak past Gilligan’s bottom corner to take it to within reach for the Leinster Champions as they trailed 2-1.
It was an exciting encounter which nearly went to the wire as Athlone’s late comeback in the final ten minutes made for a nail-biting conclusion to this season’s Cup decider.
Minor ‘B’ Cup
Glenamaddy Community School 4-0 Midleton College
Ruby McGuire (13, 46) Ali O’Toole (22, 54)
GLENAMADDY COMMUNITY SCHOOL were crowned FAI Schools Minor ‘B’ Girls National Cup Champions following their stunning victory over Midleton College in Fairview Rangers FC on Wednesday, April 24).
Two goals in either half was enough to see John Kennedy’s side claim the silverware with an empathic team performance.
Their goal-scoring prowess continued as McGuire and O’Toole both netted braces in this victory with Midleton keeper Ellie O’Leary pulling off several saves late on to keep the Galway crew at bay.
It brings to 17 the number of goals scored in their last 3 outings, conceding just once to Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair in the National semi-final. An outstanding record in this competition.
Minor Cup
Presentation College, Athenry 3-0 Kingswood Community College
Abbie Duffy (33, 39 pen, 41)
PRESENTATION COLLEGE, ATHENRY captured the FAI Schools Minor Girls National Cup following a super second half display to overpower Leinster stars Kingswood Community College in Athlone Town AFC on Wednesday, May 8.
This was the second title for Presentation College this season as they captured the Junior Girls National Cup last month at the same venue to complete an impressive double.
There was nothing to separate the two sides as it was scoreless at half time with very little on target but a pulsating second half for the Connacht side saw them explode into life. Under 15 Schools’ International Abbie DUFFY was the hero of the ‘half-hour’ as her hat-trick guaranteed top spot for Athenry.
The first of the trio of goals came just three minutes into the second half with a beauty from Duffy to see past a busy Sophie Farrell between the posts for the Tallaght school.
Duffy’s second was six minutes later as she converted from the penalty spot. The third goal came on 41 minutes when she produced a delightful free kick from 25 yards out to see the ball go over Farrell’s head and in to capture the title.
First Year Cup
Salerno Secondary School, Salthill 2-1 St. Mary’s Secondary School, New Ross
Ana Conway (8), Orna Dunne (15) Ava Wilson (23)
SALERNO SECONDARY SCHOOL, SALTHILL were crowned FAI Schools First Year Girls National Cup Champions in Leah Victoria Park, Tullamore Town FC on Wednesday, May 22.
The Galway crew hung onto their first half led to capture the title after an epic battle with St. Mary’s from New Ross. The talented Ana CONWAY converted a delightful free kick from the edge of the box into the top corner after just eight minutes to give the Connacht stars the lead.
Salerno doubled their tally on the quarter hour as Orna DUNNE finished off a smart run through the centre of the Wexford defence to slot past Myler.
However, St. Mary’s did respond two minutes from the break to grab a vital goal with Ava WILSON striking the ball beautifully to see past Heinz Ward to make it 1-2 at the interval.
New Ross keeper Abbie Myler pulled off a brilliant save to deny the troublesome Tilly Carroll two minutes into the second period. Captain Dearbhla Ryan and Molly Ryan had chances midway through the half to equalise but Roisin Heinz Ward was equal to the challenge and Salerno managed the game out to win the silverware.
FAI Schools Boys National Cup Champions
Dr. Tony O’Neill Senior Cup (Under 19, Large Schools) Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana, Donegal
John Murphy Senior ‘B’ Cup (under 19, Small Schools) St. Peter’s Community School, Passage West, Cork
Tom Ticher Junior Cup (Under 17, Large Schools) Portmarnock Community School, Dublin
Junior ‘B’ Cup (Under 17, Small Schools) Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair, Dun na nGall
Minor Cup (Under 15, Large Schools) Moyle Park College, Clondalkin, Dublin
Minor ‘B’ Cup (Under 15, Small Schools) Balla Secondary School, Mayo
First Year Cup (Under 14, Large Schools) St. Gerald’s College, Castlebar, Mayo
First Year ‘B’ Cup (Under 14, Small Schools) September / October
John Murphy Cup
St. Peter’s CS, Passage West 5-2 Glenamaddy CS
Liam Quinn (48, 83), Rema Mbakwe (56, 74, 90+4 pen) Eoin Morgan (73), John O’Brien (89)
ST. PETER’S COMMUNITY SCHOOL, PASSAGE WEST put in a sensational second half performance to see past Glenamaddy Community School in Athlone Town AFC on Tuesday, February 6.
All seven goals came in the second half as both Ross Hegarty and Eduardo Bessone were in superb form to keep a clean sheet in the first forty-five.
The breakthrough came three minutes into the second half as Kristian O’Callaghan played in Liam QUINN to slot home a peach of an opener.
Their tally was doubled six minutes later when Darragh Lehane played a super ball for Kristian O’Callaghan to head on target, but Hegarty saved well however it dropped perfectly for Rema MBAKWE to smash in.
Glenamaddy responded with a quarter of an hour left when Eoin Collins forced Bessone into a wonderful stop, but Eoin MORGAN was on hand to grab a vital goal to bring the game to 2-1.
Seconds later, Passage West extended their two-goal cushion as O’Callaghan fed Rema Mbakwe on the edge of the box. The talisman was exceptionally quick on his feet to round the defender and finally beat the diving keeper for MBAKWE’s second and St. Peter’s third. A real sucker punch for the Galway side.
A fourth was added for St. Peter’s with seven minutes remaining as initial shots from Mbakwe and Farrell were saved brilliantly by Hegarty, but the ball came out to Liam QUINN who drove it to the back of the net for his second of the day.
Glenamaddy were awarded a corner in the 89th minute with substitute John O’BRIEN nodding in to bring it to 4-2.
However, Passage West were to go five up when Rema MBAKWE was fouled in the box and dispatched the subsequent penalty to secure his hat-trick.
FAI Schools Post Primary Provincial & National Champions 2024
FAI Schools Senior ‘B’ Boys (John Murphy Cup)
National Champions St. Peter’s Community School, Passage West, Cork
National Runners Up Glenamaddy Community School, Galway
Ulster Coláiste Ailigh, Leitir Ceanainn, Dun na nGall
Munster St. Peter’s Community School, Passage West, Cork
Leinster Ard Scoil Chiaráin Naofa, Clara, Offaly
Connacht Glenamaddy Community School, Galway
==
FAI Schools Senior Girls
National Champions Presentation Secondary School, Thurles, Tipperary
National Runners Up Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana, Donegal
Ulster Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana, Donegal
Munster Presentation Secondary School, Thurles, Tipperary
Leinster Athlone Community College, Westmeath
Connacht Presentation College, Athenry, Galway
==
FAI Schools Junior Girls
National Champions Presentation College, Athenry, Galway
National Runners Up Athlone Community College, Westmeath
Ulster Royal & Prior Comprehensive School, Raphoe, Donegal
Munster Presentation Secondary School, Thurles, Tipperary
Leinster Athlone Community College, Westmeath
Connacht Presentation College, Athenry, Galway
==
FAI Schools Minor Boys
National Champions Moyle Park College, Clondalkin, Dublin
National Runners Up St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny, Donegal
Ulster St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny, Donegal
Munster Tralee CBS, Kerry
Leinster Moyle Park College, Clondalkin
Connacht St. Joseph’s Patrician College, Galway
==
FAI Schools Minor Girls
National Champions Presentation College, Athenry, Galway
National Runners Up Kingswood Community College, Dublin
Ulster Carndonagh Community School, Donegal
Munster Coláiste Choilm, Ballincollig, Cork
Leinster Kingswood Community College, Dublin
Connacht Presentation College, Athenry, Galway
==
FAI Schools Minor ‘B’ Girls
National Champions Glenamaddy Community School, Galway
National Runners Up Midleton College, Cork
Ulster Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair, Dun na nGall
Munster Midleton College, Cork
Leinster Gallen Community School, Offaly
Connacht Glenamaddy Community School, Galway
==
FAI Schools First Year Girls
National Champions Salerno Secondary School, Salthill, Galway
National Runners Up St. Mary’s Secondary School, New Ross, Wexford
Ulster Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny, Donegal
Munster Cresent College Comprehensive, Limerick
Leinster St. Mary’s Secondary School, New Ross, Wexford
Connacht Salerno Secondary School, Salthill, Galway
==
FAI Schools First Year ‘B’ Girls
National Champions
National Runners Up
Ulster St. Aidan’s Comprehensive School, Cootehill, Cavan
Munster Coláiste Eamann Rís, Cork
Leinster Ramsgrange Community School, Wexford
Connacht Glenamaddy Community School, Galway