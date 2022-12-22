Four West of Ireland Schools are involved as Pinergy All-Ireland Schools Cup finals fixtures confirmed

Basketball Ireland has released details of the Pinergy All-Ireland Schools Cup Finals with the games taking place over three days from the 17th to the 19th of January.

There are three Galway Schools and one Roscommon School involved in this year’s finals starting with Merlin College who face St Joseph’s Nenagh in the U19 C Boys Final at 2pm on Tuesday the 17th. On Wednesday the 18th, Castlerea Community School takes on St Finian’s College Mullingar in the U16 Boys C Final at 12 Noon and on Thursday the 18th, Coláiste Muire Máthair face Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí in the U16 B Boys Final at 12Noon and that will be followed by the U16 A Girls Final between Calascantius College and Mercy Mounthawk at 2pm.

The Pinergy All-Ireland Schools Cup finals will be streamed live on basketballireland.tv on a Pay-Per-View basis, with each game priced at €3.99. All current subscribers to basketballireland.tv will have access to the games at no additional cost.

Basketball Ireland’s Schools Competitions Officer Paul Dempsey said: “It’s been a fantastic, competitive season of Pinergy All-Ireland Schools Cup basketball so far and the upcoming three days in January will be no different. I’m thrilled to have the finals broadcast on basketballireland.tv, placing the games alongside Basketball Ireland’s National League and National Cup fixtures . I’d also like to acknowledge the continued support of Pinergy to schools basketball in Ireland. We look forward to welcoming them back to the National Basketball Arena in 2023.”

Pinergy’s Head of Marketing David Slattery added: “We’re delighted that the fixtures have been announced for the 2023 Pinergy All-Ireland Schools Cup finals at the National Basketball Arena. As ever, there are teams in the finals from all parts of the island for what promises to be an exciting few days in January. We’re looking forward to seeing the energy return to the National Basketball Arena for the 2023 finals. Best of luck to the players, coaches, parents and schools taking part and we hope you all have a great time.”

Pinergy All-Ireland Schools Cup fixtures

Tuesday, January 17th

12:00 U16B Girls Final – The Teresian School V St. Josephs HC Ballybunion

14:00 U19C Boys Final – Coláiste Mhuirlinne V St. Josephs CBS Nenagh

16:00 U19B Girls Final – Piper’s Hill Naas V The Teresian School

Wednesday, January 18th

10:00 U19A Boys Final – Malahide CS V Templeogue College

12:00 U16C Boys Final – St. Finian’s College Mullingar V Castlerea CS

14:00 U16A Boys Final – Coláiste Éanna V Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra

16:00 U19A Girls Final – St. Aloysius CGSS Cork V Virginia College Cavan

Thursday, January 19th

12:00 U16B Boys Final – Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí V Coláiste Muire Máthair Galway

14:00 U16A Girls Final – Mercy Mounthawk V Calasanctius College

16:00 U19B Boys Final – Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí V Moyle Park Dublin