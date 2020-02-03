Four Unbeaten In Division 1 Of Allianz Hurling League

Limerick, Waterford (Group A), Clare and Kilkenny (Group B are the pace-setters in Division 1 of the Allianz Hurling League after two rounds.

There’s no action next weekend, with Round 3 taking place on February 15/16.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 1A: ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS IN EARLY TROUBLE

Tipperary’s chances of winning the Allianz Hurling League title for the first time since 2008 have taken a serious hit after the All-Ireland champions lost their opening two games to Limerick and Cork.

It leaves Liam Sheedy’s men four points adrift of leaders, Limerick and Waterford and two behind Cork and Galway. The top three qualify for the knock-out stages.

Last year’s finalists, Limerick and Waterford have been very impressive in the opening two rounds, which will make their clash in the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Saturday week very interesting.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 1B: CLARE AND KILKENNY SET THE PACE

Kilkenny and Clare are on full points after two rounds, followed by Wexford and Dublin on two points each, while Laois and Carlow have yet to pick up their first points.

Remarkably, Kilkenny scored 3-21 in their wins over Dublin and Carlow, leaving them with a scoring difference of +33 points.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 2A: ANTRIM AND KERRY HEAD PROMOTION RACE

After winning their first two games, Antrim and Kerry are in optimistic mood as they chase the precious promotion slot. Kerry enjoyed a very significant win on Sunday when they beat Offaly, who are also well-fancied to be in the promotion mix. Kerry play Meath in the next round while Offaly face Antrim.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 2B: KILDARE AND DERRY IN EARLY POWER SURGES

Both Kildare and Derry have won their opening games, with the Lilywhites especially impressive, having scored a total of 7-45 while conceding only 0-21. It leaves them with a scoring difference of +45 points.

Derry have also been in impressive form and now their attention will turn to the clash with Kildare in Owenbeg on Sunday week.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 3A: ARMAGH AND LONGFORD SET EARLY PACE

Having won their opening two games, Armagh and Longford are well-primed for a promotion push, which makes their Round 3 meeting on Sunday week very important for both. Donegal and Tyrone are also in the promotion hunt on two points.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 3B: FOUR OF FIVE ON TWO POINTS

Sligo, Lancashire, Cavan and Fermanagh are all on two points. The latter three have played two games each while Sligo began their campaign with a win over Lancashire last weekend. Leitrim are bottom of the table after losing in their only outing so far.

2020 ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE: RESULTS & FIXTURES

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 1

GROUP A

Round 1: Limerick 2-14 Tipperary 0-18; Galway 1-24 Westmeath 0-10; Waterford 1-24 Cork 3-17.

Round 2: Cork 2-24 Tipperary 1-25; Waterford 3-18 Westmeath 1-15; Limerick 1-19 Galway 0-14.

Round 3: Feb 15: Limerick v Waterford; Feb 16: Westmeath v Cork; Galway v Tipperary.

Round 4: Feb 23: Waterford v Galway; Cork v Limerick; Tipperary v Westmeath.

Round 5: Mar 1: Galway v Cork; Limerick v Westmeath; Tipperary v Waterford.





ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 1

GROUP B

Round 1: Wexford 2-27 Laois 2-16; Kilkenny 3-21 Dublin 0-18; Clare 1-27 Carlow 0-14.

Round 2: Dublin 4-18 Laois 2-17; Kilkenny 3-21 Carlow 0-9; Clare 0-18 Wexford 0-15.

Round 3: Feb 15: Carlow v Dublin; Feb 16: Clare v Laois; Wexford v Kilkenny.

Round 4: Feb 22: Dublin v Wexford; Laois v Carlow; Feb 23: Kilkenny v Clare.

Round 5: Mar 1: Clare v Dublin; Laois v Kilkenny; Wexford v Carlow.





QUARTER-FINALS



Mar 7 /8: 2nd Group A v 3rd Group B; 2nd Group A v 3rd Group B

SEMI-FINALS

Mar 14/15

FINAL: Mar 22





RELEGATION PLAY-OFF



6th Group A v 6th Group B



ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 2A

Round 1: Kerry 2-24 Mayo 0-13; Offaly 0-26 Meath 1-21; Antrim 0-20 Wicklow 0-11.

Round 2: Meath 2-24 Wicklow 3-18; Antrim 4-19 Mayo 0-7; Kerry 2-11 Offaly 0-14.

Round 3: Feb 15: Meath v Kerry; Feb 16: Mayo v Wicklow; Offaly v Antrim.

Round 4: Feb 22: Wicklow v Kerry; Feb 23: Antrim v Meath; Mayo v Offaly.

Round 5: Mar 1: Meath v Mayo; Kerry v Antrim; Offaly v Wicklow

Final: Mar 7/8



ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 2B

Round 1: Roscommon 2-19 Warwickshire 1-10; Derry 1-19 Down 0-19; Kildare 2-26 London 0-20.

Round 2: Kildare 5-19 Warwickshire 0-1; Down 3-23 Roscommon 0-11; Derry 4-15 London 2-18.

Round 3: Feb 15: Down v Warwickshire; Feb 16: Roscommon v London; Derry v Kildare.

Round 4: Feb 22: Derry v Warwickshire; February 23: Kildare v Roscommon; London v Down.

Round 5: Mar 1: Down v Kildare; Roscommon v Derry; Warwickshire v London.

Final: Mar 7/8





ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 3A

Round 1: Armagh 2-17 Donegal 0-15; Tyrone 1-21 Louth 1-16; Longford 2-16 Monaghan 0-18;.

Round 2: Longford 1-15 Louth 1-10; Armagh 3-25 Monaghan 1-10; Donegal 2-23 Tyrone 1-15.

Round 3: Feb 16: Longford v Armagh; Louth v Donegal; Monaghan v Tyrone.

Round 4: Feb 23: Armagh v Louth; Donegal v Monaghan; Tyrone v Longford.

Round 5: Mar 1: Longford v Donegal; Monaghan v Louth; Armagh v Tyrone.

Final: Mar 7/8





ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 3B

Round 1: Lancashire 0-15 Cavan 0-8; Fermanagh 2-12 Leitrim 1-13.

Round 2: Sligo 3-18 Lancashire 1-15; Cavan 0-17 Fermanagh 0-12.

Round 3: Feb 16: Fermanagh v Sligo; Leitrim v Cavan.

Round 4: Feb 22: Lancashire v Fermanagh; Feb 23: Sligo v Leitrim.

Round 5: Mar 1: Cavan v Sligo; Leitrim v Lancashire.

Final: Mar 7/8