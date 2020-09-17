Four To Become Two As Brooks Senior Hurling Semi-Finals Take Place This Sunday

Brooks Galway, sponsors of the Galway senior, intermediate and minor hurling championships held a promotional event last week ahead of the county senior and intermediate hurling semi-finals.
This Sunday, the County Senior Hurling Semi-Finals sees St Thomas take on Cappataggle and Turloughmore face Loughrea with both games a Double Header in Pearse Stadium.
Niall Canavan went along to the event and he spoke to representatives from all four clubs as they finalise their preparations for Sunday’s games.
Niall first spoke to St Thomas Shane Cooney
He then spoke to Darragh Dolan of Cappataggle
Next to speak to Niall was Johnny Coen of Loughrea
Finally, Niall spoke to Turloughmore’s Sean Linnane
2020 Brooks County Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Finals
Pearse Stadium – Sunday September 20th
1.30 – St Thomas v Cappataggle
4.30 – Turloughmore v Loughrea