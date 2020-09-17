Four To Become Two As Brooks Senior Hurling Semi-Finals Take Place This Sunday

Brooks Galway, sponsors of the Galway senior, intermediate and minor hurling championships held a promotional event last week ahead of the county senior and intermediate hurling semi-finals.

This Sunday, the County Senior Hurling Semi-Finals sees St Thomas take on Cappataggle and Turloughmore face Loughrea with both games a Double Header in Pearse Stadium.

Niall Canavan went along to the event and he spoke to representatives from all four clubs as they finalise their preparations for Sunday’s games.

Niall first spoke to St Thomas Shane Cooney

He then spoke to Darragh Dolan of Cappataggle

Next to speak to Niall was Johnny Coen of Loughrea

Finally, Niall spoke to Turloughmore’s Sean Linnane

2020 Brooks County Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Finals

Pearse Stadium – Sunday September 20th

1.30 – St Thomas v Cappataggle

4.30 – Turloughmore v Loughrea

Pictured at the Brooks event ahead of the Brooks County Senior Hurling Semi-Finals on Sunday are: L to R, Shane Cooney (St. Thomas’), Sean Linnane (Turloughmore), Dara Dolan (Cappataggle) and Johnny Coen (Loughrea)