Four Teams flying Galway Flag at Community Games National Finals

This weekend, four Galway Community Games Teams will be bidding for national glory at the National Finals that will be held at UL.

The four teams are representing the county in Hurling, Gaelic Football, Camogie and Tag Rugby and all have great chances of winning gold.

n Camogie, Woodford/Duniry face Glenmore-Tullogher-Rosbercon of Kilkenny in the U14 Semi-Final, Moycullen face Malahide of Dublin in the U10 Gaelic Football Semi-Final, Beagh face Piltown from Kilkenny in the U11 Hurling Semi-Final and Ballinasloe takes on Rathvill from Carlow in the U14 Mixed Tag Rugby.

All Semi-Finals get underway at 9am on Saturday Morning with the finals beginning at 11am.

The Draw For The Finals

Woodford Duniry v Glenmore-Tullogher-Rosbercon

Moycullen v Malahide

Beagh v Piltown

Ballinalsoe v Rathvill