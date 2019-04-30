Four Provinces in the race for 2019 Lidl Ladies National Football League glory

The 2019 Lidl Ladies National Football League Finals were launched today in Dublin – with all four provinces involved in the race for glory.

Representatives from all eight counties participating were present in the capital for a photo-shoot at Poolbeg beach in Dublin, before returning to The Croke Park Hotel for media interviews.

There are two double-headers pencilled in for next weekend, with the Division 3 and 4 Finals fixed for St Tiernach’s Park in Clones on Saturday, followed by the Division 1 and 2 Finals at Parnell Park on Sunday.

All eyes will be firmly fixed on Parnell Park as TG4 Munster Senior Championship holders Cork and Connacht Champions Galway battle it out for Division 1 glory.

Cork are chasing a 12th Division 1 title, while Galway go in search of their maiden crown.

Cork won back-to-back Division 1 titles in 2005 and 2006, four-in-a-row from 2008-2011, and in incredible five-in-a-row from 2013-2017.

Beaten semi-finalists against Mayo last year, Ephie Fitzgerald’s Cork return to the final for the first time since defeating Donegal at Parnell Park two years ago.

For Galway, this is a first Division 1 decider since losing out to Cork in a 2015 replay at O’Moore Park in Portlaoise.

Galway, now managed by Tim Rabbitte, also finished as Division 1 runners-up in 2010, 2007, 2005 and 1979, and the current crop will be determined to create history.

The Cork-Galway clash will have a 4pm throw-in at Parnell Park, and that eagerly-anticipated fixture will be preceded by the Division 2 showpiece involving Munster rivals Kerry and Waterford (2pm).

Kerry will be hoping to bounce back to the top flight at the first attempt following relegation in 2018, but they’ll face stiff opposition from a Waterford side that has made steady progress in recent years.

This will be Waterford’s first appearance in a League Final since winning the Division 3 title after a replay against Tipperary in 2016.

For Kerry, it’s a first taste of a League decider since their 2013 success against Galway.

Before that double-bill in the capital on Sunday, St Tiernach’s Park in Clones will host a double-header on Saturday.

At 2pm, it’s the Division 4 decider between Ulster rivals Antrim and Fermanagh, with both sides chasing silverware and promotion to the third tier.

Antrim were beaten Division 4 Finalists in 2016 and 2014, with Fermanagh appearing in a League Final for the first time since losing the Division 3 decider to Clare in 2011.

In Division 3 at 4pm, it’s the meeting of Meath and Sligo, with Meath looking to go one step further after losing out to Wexford in the 2018 decider.

Sligo will hope to win a third Division 3 title, with their last success achieved against Waterford four years ago.

The prize on offer for the winners of the Division 3 Final is promotion to Division 2 for 2020.

Speaking at the launch of the Lidl National Football League Finals, Ladies Gaelic Football Association President Marie Hickey commented: “We have witnessed some incredible football throughout the 2019 Lidl National Leagues and now the time has come to crown our champions across the four divisions.

“The introduction of our live-streaming has brought our game to an even bigger audience and those tuning in have been privileged to catch some superb individual moments and excellent team performances.

“The reaction to this new initiative has been wholly positive and now we pass the baton to TG4, who will provide live coverage of all four games over the coming weekend.

“We’re expecting big crowds at both venues and we’re grateful to our retail partners and League sponsors, Lidl, for their continued #SeriousSupport.

“Cork and Galway should be a cracking game in the Division 1 Final, while the meeting of Kerry and Waterford will provide plenty of spice as two Munster teams go head-to-head for promotion.

“Those games are fixed for Sunday but before that, we have the Finals in Divisions 3 and 4 on Saturday.

“Antrim and Fermanagh in Division 4 is an all-Ulster affair while the Division 3 decider pits Sligo against Meath, two counties who will also have their sights set on an extended run in the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship.

“I’d like to wish all of the counties involved the very best of luck and we’re looking forward to four competitive and entertaining matches.”

Admission prices on Saturday and Sunday are as follows:

Adults: €15

Students/OAP’s: €5

Juveniles/Children: €2

Tickets can be purchased online at http://lgfa.tickets.ie/ and all four Finals will be broadcast live by TG4. Tickets will also be available at both venues on the day.

Lidl Ladies NFL Division 1 Final: Cork v Galway; Parnell Park, 4pm – Sunday May 5

Lidl Ladies NFL Division 2 Final: Kerry v Waterford; Parnell Park, 2pm – Sunday May 5

Lidl Ladies NFL Division 3 Final: Meath v Sligo; St Tiernach’s Park, Clones, 4pm – Saturday May 4

Lidl Ladies NFL Division 4 Final: Antrim v Fermanagh; St Tiernach’s Park, Clones, 2pm – Saturday May 4

In attendance during the Lidl Ladies National Football League finals media day at Poolbeg Beach in Dublin, are from left, Jacqui Mulligan (Sligo), Máire O’Shaughnessy (Meath), Michelle Ryan (Waterford), Amanda Brosnan (Kerry), Martina O’Brien (Cork), Tracey Leonard (Galway), Saoirse Tennyson (Antrim) & Joanne Doonan (Fermanagh). The Lidl Ladies National Football League Finals take place next Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, at St Tiernach’s Park in Clones, Co. Monaghan, it’s Antrim against Fermanagh in the Division 4 final at 2pm, followed by the Division 3 final between Meath and Sligo at 4pm at the same venue. On Sunday, at Parnell Park in Dublin, the first game of a double-header is Kerry v Waterford in the Division 2 final at 2pm, followed by the Division 1 final clash between Cork and Galway at 4pm. Tickets for the Lidl Ladies NFL finals will be available at St Tiernach’s Park on Saturday, and at Parnell Park on Sunday. Poolbeg Beach, Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile