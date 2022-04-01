Four Galway WFC Players on Republic of Ireland Women’s Under-19 squad selected for EURO qualifiers

Four Galway WFC Players have been named on Dave Connel’s squad for the forthcoming UEFA Women’s U19 Qualifers.

Therese Kinnevey, Shauna Brennan, Kate Slevin and Jenna Slattery have been named in the squad who will be travelling to The Czech Republic as the Republic of Ireland Women’s Under-19s prepare to fight for a place in this summer’s UEFA Women’s Under-19 European Championships.

The finals tournament will also be staged in Czech Republic, from June 27 to July 9th, and the competition is heating up to secure a spot with Round 2 games kicking off next week.

Dave Connell has been able to select a strong squad with 15 players having already experienced featuring in the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League – some of whom are now established players there.

Wexford Youths midfielder Aoibheann Clancy is available after being considered by Vera Pauw for the Women’s National Team, who play Sweden on April 12th.

The Girls in Green played some really good football in the Qualifying Round and enjoyed a productive training camp in Turkey (which included two wins over Russia), so they are looking forward to this challenge that sees them take on Czech Republic, France and Greece.

Connell knows that this will be a difficult assignment against higher-ranked teams, but he has the experience of guiding teams to a finals tournament and that could come into play for these games.

Ultimately, the players will decide their own fate with how they perform. The dream of qualification is there for the taking and they are ready to fight for it.

Republic of Ireland Women’s Under-19 Squad

Goalkeepers:Rugile Auskalnyte (DLR Waves), Ciara Glackin (Athlone Town)

Defenders: Abbey Tuthill (Shamrock Rovers), Therese Kinnevey (Galway WFC), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Della Doherty (Wexford Youths), Emma Bucci (South Carolina State), Shauna Brennan (Galway WFC)

Midfielders: Aoibheann Clancy (Wexford Youths), Maria Reynolds (Shamrock Rovers), Kate Slevin (Galway WFC), Eva Mangan (Cork City), Muireann Devaney (Athlone Town), Jenna Slattery (Galway WFC)

Forwards: Emma Doherty (Sligo Rovers), Erin McLaughlin (Peamount United), Kerryanne Brown (Derry City), Rebecca Watkins (Wexford Youths), Michelle Doonan (Peamount United)

UEFA WOMEN’S UNDER-19 EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP QUALIFIERS

ROUND 2 – GROUP A7

Republic of Ireland v Czech Republic

Wednesday, April 6th

City Stadium, Opava

KO 17:00 (18:00 local time)

France v Republic of Ireland

Saturday, April 9th

Bazaly Stadium, Ostrava

KO 14:00 (15:00 local time)

Greece v Republic of Ireland

Tuesday, April 12th

Bazaly Stadium, Ostrava

KO 14:00 (15:00 local time)