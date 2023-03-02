Four Galway Towns are to feature in a stage of the 2023 Cairde Ras Tailteann

Four Galway Towns are to feature in a stage of the Cairde Ras Tailteann that will be held from the 17th of May to the 21st.

The third stage of the event on the 19th of May is dedicated to the memory of Tommy Devereux from Castlebar, a stalwart of the race who passed away in 2022., It will begin in Ennis and travel through Ardrahan, Craughwell, Athenry and Tuam before making its way to Ballinrobe and on to the finish in Castlebar.

The race will again be a 5-day taking place from Wednesday, 17th of May to Sunday, 21st of May.

Additional details of funding partners and sponsors will follow in due course. In general terms, this year’s edition features a tougher route than 2022 with lots of battlegrounds over the 5 stages.