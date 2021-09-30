Four Galway stories selected for landmark GAA Grassroots book

Four stories from County Galway have been selected to appear in a fascinating new book on the GAA – written by people at the heart of the association nationwide.

‘Grassroots: Stories From The Heart Of The GAA’, is a treasure trove of GAA memories, tales and incidents spanning over 150 years.

“The book generated an incredible response from every county in Ireland, as well as from the Irish abroad,” said author and journalist PJ Cunningham, who collaborated with Croke Park on the publication.

“I have included stories not only since the GAA’s foundation in 1884, but from before, through to the Civil War and up to modern times.

“The collection is, in essence, the first time that this rich oral tradition of sideline and on-field stories have been put together and published in this form.

“It provides snapshots into the history of the GAA, recounted by the people at the heart of the action, whether those stories are happy or sad, dramatic or ordinary.”

Volume one has just been published and such was the response from the GAA community that work has already begun on a second collection.

The first edition includes stories from the rich history of Galway GAA.

Ahascragh native Noel Hughes recalls the plotting and planning that went on so that he and a number of teammates could be subbed in a minor hurling match with their own club so they could take part – after a mad chase – in a successful minor football game with ultimately led to a county championship with a Ballygar composite team.

Later that year 1956 he became one of the county’s youngest knights of the whistle in a game that cured him of ever officiating again.

The incomparable former Galway All-Ireland winning captain Joe Connolly tells a captivating tale of playing Féile for a club in Roscommon, while two stories from the heart come from Barrie Henriques about his beloved Tuam and Pat McGilloway who helped found a new local GAA club in Kiltormer as an 18-year-old.

Other contributors include former Irish soccer international Niall Quinn, Meath legends Sean Boylan and Bernard Flynn, Tony O’Hehir, son of the legendary Michael, ex-Armagh player and manager Joe Kernan and RTÉ hurling analyst and former Offaly star, Michael Duignan.

“The folklore and stories that built up around our games are part of the reason that the organisation occupies such a special place in Irish society,” said GAA President, Larry McCarthy.

“The GAA has always been about more than just games, it is part of what we are.”

Grassroots: Stories From The Heart Of The GAA (Volume 1), priced at €19.99, is available now in all good bookshops.

*If you have a GAA anecdote or story you would like to share for Volume 2, contact PJ Cunningham at 086-8217631 or at: [email protected]