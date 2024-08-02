Four Galway Sides Among 70 Clubs to Participate in O’Neills All-Ireland Club 7s

THE scene is set for the 2024 O’Neills All-Ireland Club Seven-a-Side competitions, to be played on Saturday August 3 at the Naomh Mearnóg and St Sylvester’s clubs in Dublin.

70 clubs from Ireland and overseas will participate for the Senior, Intermediate and Junior prizes on offer.

Kilkerrin/Clonberne and Maigh Cuilinn will compete in the senior competition, with Annaghdown and Glenamaddy in the intermediate.

O’Neills were recently unveiled as sponsors of the LGFA’s All-Ireland Club 7s competitions, a development which further strengthens the relationship between the LGFA and O’Neills.

O’Neills are also kit manufacturers for many leading inter-county and club teams, including four of next Sunday’s six 2024 TG4 All-Ireland Finalists, namely Galway, Kerry, Fermanagh and Tyrone.

There was huge interest yet again in the 2024 O’Neills All-Ireland Club 7s and the current list of participating clubs is listed below, with current Senior champions, Galway’s Kilkerrin-Clonberne, returning in an attempt to defend their crown and make it three-in-a-row.

Kilkerrin-Clonberne are also the reigning All-Ireland Senior club champions.

Saturday’s event also marks the start of TG4 All-Ireland Finals weekend, with the TG4 All-Ireland Junior, Intermediate and Senior Championship winners set to be confirmed at Croke Park on Sunday.

Mícheál Naughton, President of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association, commented: “We’re looking forward to our 2024 O’Neills All-Ireland Club 7s competitions – and we’re delighted to have O’Neills on board as our new official sponsors of this prestigious annual event.

“We recently announced our sponsorship at the home of Gaelic Games, Croke Park, the venue for our 2024 TG4 All-Ireland Finals on Sunday.

“On the eve of those three games, we look forward to welcoming 70 teams from Ireland and Britain to Naomh Mearnóg and St Sylvester’s on Saturday, for what promises to be a festival of football.

“We’ll return once again to the traditional home of the tournament, where we’ve always been provided with an extremely warm welcome. Facilities there are of the highest order and we look forward to open and attacking football.

“I wish all of the competing teams the very best of luck and I want to acknowledge the sterling work of competition organisers, while also paying tribute to our referees and officials who will be on duty on Saturday.

“The O’Neills All-Ireland Club 7s are the perfect appetiser ahead of TG4 All-Ireland Finals Sunday – and we hope to see many fans who will be present at Naomh Mearnóg and St Sylvester’s on Saturday making the trip to Croke Park on Sunday.

“O’Neills also produced our wonderful 50th anniversary commemorative jersey this summer and we hope to see many people wearing it over the course of the weekend.”

Speaking on behalf of O’Neills, Business Marketing Manager, Cormac Farrell, said: “O’Neills are very pleased to sponsor the All-Ireland Club 7-a-side competitions. This sponsorship is an indication of our commitment to supporting local, regional and national sport at the heart of our culture and community.

“Together with the TG4 All-Ireland Junior, Intermediate and Senior finals in Croke Park on Sunday, we are in for a fantastic weekend of sport, camaraderie and competition. We are looking forward to some very exciting and competitive games across the board.

“The All-Ireland Club 7s is a great opportunity for communities to come together and support their local teams, a sentiment that greatly resonates with O’Neills.”

The list of participating clubs in the 2024 O’Neills All-Ireland Club 7s reads as follows:

Senior:

Club County BREDAGH DOWN BRYANSFORD DOWN CAHIR TIPPERARY CLANN ÉIREANN ARMAGH CLONMEL COMMERCIALS TIPPERARY CORDUFF MONAGHAN DONAGHMORE ASHBOURNE MEATH EMMET ÓG AGHABOG MONAGHAN FETHARD TIPPERARY FINTONA PEARSES TYRONE KILCULLEN KILDARE KILKERRIN CLONBERNE GALWAY KNOCKMORE MAYO MAGHERACLOONE MONAGHAN MAIGH CUILIN GALWAY NAOMH NAILLE DONEGAL SHELMALIER WEXFORD SKRYNE MEATH ST ERGNATS MONEYGLASS ANTRIM SUNCROFT KILDARE

Intermediate:

Club County ANNAGHDOWN GALWAY ARDFINNAN TIPPERARY CARBURY KILDARE CARRICKMACROSS MONAGAN CLONOE O RAHILLYS TYRONE` CORALSTOWN KINNEGAD WESTMEATH DEE RANGERS MEATH DUNDRUM DOWN GERALDINES LOUTH GLENAMADDY GALWAY LATTON MONAGHAN MOY TYRONE` NAAS KILDARE NAOMH SEAMUS ANTRIM NAOMH TREA BALLYMAGUIGAN DERRY RATOATH MEATH ST MANCHANS OFFALY ST MOCHUAS DERRYNOOSE ARMAGH ST PATRICKS LOUTH WALTERSTOWN MEATH

Junior:

BALLINCOLLIG CORK BROOKEBOROUGH HEBER MCMAHONS FERMANAGH CARRIGALANE CORK CAVAN GAELS CAVAN CLONMORE ROBERT EMMETS ARMAGH CUMANN PEADAR NAOFA DOWN CURRY SLIGO DESERTMARTIN DERRY GLEN EMMETS LOUTH GLENELLY ST JOESPHS TYRONE GRATTAN LADIES LONGFORD JOHN LOCKES KILKENNY KILDAVIN/CLONEGAL CARLOW MILLTOWN KILDARE MOYNE TEMPLETUOHY TIPPERARY NAOMH MEARNÓG DUBLIN NAOMH ÓLAF DUBLIN OISINS LANCASHIRE PÁDRAIG SÁIRSÉIL ANTRIM RAILYARD KILKENNY ROBERT EMMETS DONEGAL SHAMROCK GAELS SLIGO SHAMROCKS WATERFORD ST BRIDES LOUTH ST BRIGIDS MAYO ST KIERNANS LONDON ST MARYS DONORE MEATH ST PATRICKS TIPPERARY ST SYLVESTERS DUBLIN WHITEHALL COLMCILLE DUBLIN

About O'Neills: O'Neills is Ireland's largest sportswear manufacturer and distributor, employing over 1,000 staff throughout the company, and supplying clubs, teams and sporting Associations worldwide, from their state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Strabane, Co. Tyrone. The company's association with the LGFA goes right back to the inception of the organisation. O'Neills has very proudly designed kit and leisurewear for teams throughout Ireland and worldwide, including several All Star tours. The full complement of O'Neills products can be accessed at https://www.oneills.com/