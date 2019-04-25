Four Galway Referees Named As GAA Confirm Refereeing Panels For 2019 Championships

The GAA’s Referee Development Committee has chosen its panel of referees who will officiate at this summer’s championships.

There will be 18 referees on the football championship panel – the same as last year.

In hurling, there will be a panel of 14 referees who will officiate across the Liam MacCarthy and Joe McDonagh Cup competitions. This is an increase of four referees on last year.

Referees were chosen following a series of physical fitness and playing rules examinations as well as on their Allianz League performances.

The four Galway referees who will officiate at this year’s championship games are in football, Salthill/Knocknacarra’s James Molloy and in Hurling, Shane Hynes of Oranmore/Maree, Alan Kelly of Rahoon/Newcastle and Liam Gordon from Killimor.

The referees are:

Football:

Ciaran Branagan (Down)

Barry Cassidy (Derry)

Brendan Cawley (Kildare)

David Coldrick (Meath)

Niall Cullen (Fermanagh)

Maurice Deegan (Laois)

David Gough (Meath)

Jerome Henry (Mayo)

Sean Hurson (Tyrone)

Fergal Kelly (Longford)

Conor Lane (Cork)

Martin McNally (Monaghan)

Joe McQuillan (Cavan)

James Molloy (Galway)

Noel Mooney (Cavan)

Paddy Neilan (Roscommon)

Anthony Nolan (Wicklow)

Derek O’Mahoney (Tipperary)

MacCarthy & McDonagh Hurling:

Sean Cleere (Kilkenny)

Colum Cunning (Antrim)

Liam Gordon (Galway)

Fergal Horgan (Tipperary)

John Keenan (Wicklow)

Alan Kelly (Galway)

Colm Lyons (Cork)

Cathal McAllister (Cork)

Rory McGann (Clare)

Patrick Murphy (Carlow)

Johnny Murphy (Limerick)

Paud O’Dwyer (Carlow)

James Owens (Wexford)

Johnny Ryan (Tipperary)

Ring/Rackard/Meagher Hurling:

Kevin Brady (Louth)

James Clarke (Cavan)

James Connors (Donegal)

Aiden Ferguson (Fermanagh)

Thomas Gleeson (Dublin)

Justin Heffernan (Wexford)

David Hughes (Carlow)

Shane Hynes (Galway)

Gearoid McGrath (Wexford)

Chris Mooney (Dublin)

Mick Murtagh (Westmeath)

Sean Stack (Dublin)

Nathan Wall (Cork)

Thomas Walsh (Waterford)