Four Galway Primary Schools playing in the Aviva Stadium today

The SPAR FAI Primary School 5s National Finals are taking place today in the Aviva Stadium with four Galway schools all competing which is the most out of any county. Cregmore National School, Scoil Mhuire, Clarinbridge, St. John the Apostle National School, Knocknacarra and Scoil Íde, Salthill are all a part of the action.

The event will see 192 children from 24 schools participate in the final stages of the competition following four months of fun-filled nationwide activity. The qualifying schools have come through their local County events, Regional and/or Provincial qualifiers to reach this stage of the competition with excitement mounting around the local areas.

Cregmore NS are in the SPAR ‘B’ Cup which will see a broad geographic remit covered as Gaelscoil Chill Mhantáin, Cill Mhantáin (Leinster), Lisnagry NS, Limerick (Munster) and St. Oran’s NS, Cockhill, Donegal (Ulster) all try to make a top of the table finish.

Scoil Mhuire, Clarinbridge, are in the SPAR ‘B’ Girls Cup with St. Colman’s NS,Mucklagh, Offaly (Leinster), Faha NS, Kerry (Munster) and Glenswilly NS, Donegal (Ulster).

St. John the Apostle NS, Knocknacarra are in the SPAR ‘C’ Cup with Scoil Muire Banríon, Edenderry, Offaly (Leinster), Scoil Phádraig Naofa, Rochestown, Cork (Munster), St. Joseph’s BNS, Carrickmacross, Monaghan (Ulster).

Scoil Íde, Salthill are in the SPAR ‘C’ Girls Cup with St. Laurence’s NS, Sallins, Kildare (Leinster), Ovens NS, Cork (Munster) and Scoil Íosagáin, Buncrana, Donegal (Ulster).