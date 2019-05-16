Four Galway Players announced on the Division 1 Lidl National Football League Team of the League

Following the Galway Senior Ladies impressive League campaign, four Galway players have been announced on the Division 1 Lidl National Football League Team of the League on Thursday. This news comes the same week that manager Tim Rabbitte won Lidl Manager of the Month for April.

Galway won six out of their seven games, finishing with 18 points from a possible 21, finishing top of the table. They defeated Donegal in the Division 1 semi-final 1-12 to 1-5. But unfortunately, they were defeated by Cork 1-12 to 2-7 in the final.

Killannin’s Sinéad Burke, Claregalway’s Charlotte Cooney, Kilkerrin-Clonberne’s Louise Ward and Corofin’s Róisín Leonard were all announced on the team. Check out the team below:

Martina O’Brien (Cork) Martha Byrne (Dublin) Hannah Looney (Cork) Melissa Duggan (Cork) Shauna Kelly (Cork) Sinéad Burke (Galway) Charlotte Cooney (Galway) Louise Ward (Galway) Niamh Cotter (Cork) Karen Guthrie (Donegal) Niamh McEvoy (Dublin) Aishling Moloney (Tipperary) Eimear Scally (Cork) Róisín Leonard (Galway) Orla Finn (Cork)



