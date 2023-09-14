Four Galway Clubs on Road to Dublin for 2023 Sports Direct Gaelic4Mothers&Others National Blitz Day!

Monivea/Abbey, Naomh Mhuire Oranmore, Glinsk and St. Fursey’s among 138 clubs

The scene is set for the biggest and best ever Gaelic4Mothers&Others National blitz, sponsored by Sports Direct!

On Saturday, September 16, it’s anticipated that almost 3,000 women will travel to the Naomh Mearnóg and St Sylvester’s clubs in Dublin, for what promises to be another memorable day!

138 teams have signed up for a jam-packed day of football, fun and entertainment, with Gaelic4Mothers&Others clubs from all over the country relishing the chance to get together and play games in a non-competitive and fun environment.

Sports Direct, as sponsors of the Gaelic4Mothers&Others programme, have teamed up with social media sensation Annalivia Hynds, who has been training with Armagh Harps ahead of the event.

Teams will start to register from 10.30am, with the eagerly-anticipated mass-warm up scheduled for 11.30am on the Naomh Mearnóg Astroturf.

Games on 23 pitches are set to commence at 12pm and after the final games throw in at 3.30pm, live music will commence.

A silent disco and the Sports Direct zone will be other attractions on the day, while the 2FM Roadcaster will be on site, with popular afternoon presenter Roz Purcell bringing a flavour of the event into homes across the country!

The LGFA was fully subscribed once again for this event, with a large number of teams on a waiting list.

The Sports Direct Gaelic4Mothers&Others programme is an innovative way to introduce mothers and other women to Ladies Gaelic Football in a fun, non-competitive and social environment.

The initiative has proven immensely popular since its inception, with over 500 clubs across all 32 counties currently involved.

Speaking on behalf of the LGFA, President Mícheál Naughton commented: “We’re really looking forward to next Saturday’s event.

“The Sports Direct Gaelic4Mothers&Others programme continues to go from strength to strength and we currently achieved a real milestone when the number of registered clubs exceeded 500.

“The current number of clubs involved in Gaelic4Mothers&Others is 513 and the programme continues to enhance the lives of participants.

“The emphasis is very much on fun and ensuring football for players who may be returning to our sport after a period of time out, or experiencing it for the very first time.

“We’re anticipating the establishment of more clubs in the future and I also wish to acknowledge the presence of our sponsors, Sports Direct, who have invested so much energy in the programme and they continue to provide exceptional support.”

Leonard Brassel, Managing Director at Sports Direct Ireland added: “We are delighted to be back for our third year of the partnership with the Ladies Gaelic Football Association and the fantastic Gaelic4Mothers&Others programme.

“This year, we’ve onboarded Annalivia Hynds as our ambassador. She brings so much energy to the programme, telling her “My Reason Why” and how it works for her.

“The blitz this Saturday is a fantastic finale and you can expect to see some surprises on the day from Sports Direct!”

The list of clubs attending the 2023 blitz is as follows:

Club name County O’Donovan Rossa Antrim All Saints Antrim St Brigids Antrim Naomh Padraig Antrim St Endas Antrim Con Magees Antrim Naomh Comhghall Antrim Clann Eireann Armagh Armagh Harps Armagh Carrickcruppen Armagh Wolfe Tones Armagh St Peters Armagh Clady Armagh Culloville Blues Armagh Rathvilly Carlow Old Leighlin Carlow Fighting Cocks Carlow Redhills Cavan Cootehill Cavan Butlersbridge Cavan Fergus Rovers Clare Geta Gaels Clare Watergrasshill Cork Passage West Cork Kildorrery Cork Douglas Cork Inch Rovers Cork Keelnameela Cork Bride Rovers Cork Whatty Grahams Glen Derry Slaughtmanus Derry Ballerin Derry Faughenvale Derry St Marys Donegal Robert Emmetts Donegal Sean Mac Cumhaills Donegal Naomh Chonaill Donegal Glenswilly Donegal St John Bosco Down Glenn John Martins Down Dromara Down Saval Down Attical Down Bredagh Down St Bronaghs Down Burren Down Dundrum Down Whitehall Colmcille Dublin Scoil Ui Chonaill Dublin St Judes Dublin Naomh Mearnóg Dublin St Maurs Dublin Erins Isle Dublin Na Fianna Dublin Wanderers Dublin St Sylvesters Dublin Kilmacud Crokes Dublin Ballyboden St Endas Dublin Belcoo Fermanagh Monivea Abbey Galway NH Oranmore Galway Glinsk Galway St Furseys Galway Firies Kerry Legion Kerry St Kevins Kildare Kildangan Nurney Kildare Rathangan Kildare Maynooth Kildare Celbridge Kildare Sarsfields Kildare Dunamaggin Kilkenny Tullogher Rosbercon Kilkenny St Martins Kilkenny St Conleths Laois The Heath Laois Timahoe Laois Rosenallis Laois Cloone Leitrim St Brigids Leitrim Melvin Gaels Leitrim BallyLanders Limerick Askeaton Ballysteen Limerick Adare Limerick St Helens Longford Mostrim Longford St Mochtas Louth St Fechins Louth Stabannon Louth Shrule GC Mayo Burrishoole Mayo Cortown Meath Duleek Bellewstown Meath Gaeil Colmcille Meath Donaghmore Ashbourne Meath Walterstown Meath St Colmcilles Meath Rathkenny Meath Corduff Monaghan St Tiernachs Monaghan Donaghmoyne Monaghan Clara Offaly Clonbullogue Offaly Clann Na Gael Roscommon St Michaels Roscommon St Brigids Roscommon Enniscrone Sligo CT Gaels Sligo Curry Sligo Clonoulty Rossmore Tipperary Ardfinnan Tipperary Ballyporeen Tipperary Omagh St Endas Tyrone St Macartans Tyrone Errigal Ciaran Tyrone Galbally Tyrone Rock St Patricks Tyrone An Charraig Mhor Tyrone Aodh Ruadh Tyrone Tramore Waterford St Annes Waterford Comeragh Rangers Waterford Abbeyside Waterford Ballymore Westmeath Kilbeggan Shamrocks Westmeath Na Dunta Westmeath St Pauls Delvin Westmeath St Patricks Wexford St Johns Volunteers Wexford St Fintans Wexford Hollywood Wicklow Tinahely Wicklow Blessington Wicklow Bray Emmetts Wicklow Newtown Wicklow Coolkenno Wicklow Baltinglass Wicklow

For further information, please contact the LGFA’s National Development Manager, Lyn Savage: [email protected]