14 September 2023
~5 minutes read
Four Galway Clubs on Road to Dublin for 2023 Sports Direct Gaelic4Mothers&Others National Blitz Day!
- Monivea/Abbey, Naomh Mhuire Oranmore, Glinsk and St. Fursey’s among 138 clubs
The scene is set for the biggest and best ever Gaelic4Mothers&Others National blitz, sponsored by Sports Direct!
On Saturday, September 16, it’s anticipated that almost 3,000 women will travel to the Naomh Mearnóg and St Sylvester’s clubs in Dublin, for what promises to be another memorable day!
138 teams have signed up for a jam-packed day of football, fun and entertainment, with Gaelic4Mothers&Others clubs from all over the country relishing the chance to get together and play games in a non-competitive and fun environment.
Sports Direct, as sponsors of the Gaelic4Mothers&Others programme, have teamed up with social media sensation Annalivia Hynds, who has been training with Armagh Harps ahead of the event.
Teams will start to register from 10.30am, with the eagerly-anticipated mass-warm up scheduled for 11.30am on the Naomh Mearnóg Astroturf.
Games on 23 pitches are set to commence at 12pm and after the final games throw in at 3.30pm, live music will commence.
A silent disco and the Sports Direct zone will be other attractions on the day, while the 2FM Roadcaster will be on site, with popular afternoon presenter Roz Purcell bringing a flavour of the event into homes across the country!
The LGFA was fully subscribed once again for this event, with a large number of teams on a waiting list.
The Sports Direct Gaelic4Mothers&Others programme is an innovative way to introduce mothers and other women to Ladies Gaelic Football in a fun, non-competitive and social environment.
The initiative has proven immensely popular since its inception, with over 500 clubs across all 32 counties currently involved.
Speaking on behalf of the LGFA, President Mícheál Naughton commented: “We’re really looking forward to next Saturday’s event.
“The Sports Direct Gaelic4Mothers&Others programme continues to go from strength to strength and we currently achieved a real milestone when the number of registered clubs exceeded 500.
“The current number of clubs involved in Gaelic4Mothers&Others is 513 and the programme continues to enhance the lives of participants.
“The emphasis is very much on fun and ensuring football for players who may be returning to our sport after a period of time out, or experiencing it for the very first time.
“We’re anticipating the establishment of more clubs in the future and I also wish to acknowledge the presence of our sponsors, Sports Direct, who have invested so much energy in the programme and they continue to provide exceptional support.”
Leonard Brassel, Managing Director at Sports Direct Ireland added: “We are delighted to be back for our third year of the partnership with the Ladies Gaelic Football Association and the fantastic Gaelic4Mothers&Others programme.
“This year, we’ve onboarded Annalivia Hynds as our ambassador. She brings so much energy to the programme, telling her “My Reason Why” and how it works for her.
“The blitz this Saturday is a fantastic finale and you can expect to see some surprises on the day from Sports Direct!”
The list of clubs attending the 2023 blitz is as follows:
|Club name
|County
|O’Donovan Rossa
|Antrim
|All Saints
|Antrim
|St Brigids
|Antrim
|Naomh Padraig
|Antrim
|St Endas
|Antrim
|Con Magees
|Antrim
|
Naomh Comhghall
|Antrim
|Clann Eireann
|Armagh
|Armagh Harps
|Armagh
|
Carrickcruppen
|Armagh
|Wolfe Tones
|Armagh
|St Peters
|Armagh
|Clady
|Armagh
|Culloville Blues
|Armagh
|Rathvilly
|Carlow
|Old Leighlin
|Carlow
|Fighting Cocks
|Carlow
|Redhills
|Cavan
|Cootehill
|Cavan
|Butlersbridge
|Cavan
|Fergus Rovers
|Clare
|
Geta Gaels
|Clare
|Watergrasshill
|Cork
|Passage West
|Cork
|Kildorrery
|Cork
|Douglas
|Cork
|Inch Rovers
|Cork
|Keelnameela
|Cork
|Bride Rovers
|Cork
|Whatty Grahams Glen
|Derry
|
Slaughtmanus
|Derry
|Ballerin
|Derry
|
Faughenvale
|Derry
|St Marys
|Donegal
|Robert Emmetts
|Donegal
|Sean Mac Cumhaills
|Donegal
|Naomh Chonaill
|Donegal
|Glenswilly
|Donegal
|St John Bosco
|Down
|
Glenn John Martins
|Down
|Dromara
|Down
|Saval
|Down
|Attical
|Down
|
Bredagh
|Down
|
St Bronaghs
|Down
|
Burren
|Down
|Dundrum
|Down
|Whitehall Colmcille
|Dublin
|Scoil Ui Chonaill
|Dublin
|
St Judes
|Dublin
|Naomh Mearnóg
|Dublin
|
St Maurs
|Dublin
|
Erins Isle
|Dublin
|Na Fianna
|Dublin
|Wanderers
|Dublin
|St Sylvesters
|Dublin
|Kilmacud Crokes
|Dublin
|Ballyboden St Endas
|Dublin
|Belcoo
|Fermanagh
|Monivea Abbey
|Galway
|NH Oranmore
|Galway
|Glinsk
|Galway
|St Furseys
|Galway
|Firies
|Kerry
|Legion
|Kerry
|St Kevins
|Kildare
|Kildangan Nurney
|Kildare
|Rathangan
|Kildare
|Maynooth
|Kildare
|Celbridge
|Kildare
|Sarsfields
|Kildare
|Dunamaggin
|Kilkenny
|Tullogher Rosbercon
|Kilkenny
|St Martins
|Kilkenny
|St Conleths
|Laois
|The Heath
|Laois
|Timahoe
|Laois
|Rosenallis
|Laois
|Cloone
|Leitrim
|St Brigids
|Leitrim
|Melvin Gaels
|Leitrim
|BallyLanders
|Limerick
|Askeaton Ballysteen
|Limerick
|Adare
|Limerick
|St Helens
|Longford
|Mostrim
|Longford
|St Mochtas
|Louth
|St Fechins
|Louth
|Stabannon
|Louth
|Shrule GC
|Mayo
|Burrishoole
|Mayo
|Cortown
|Meath
|Duleek Bellewstown
|Meath
|Gaeil Colmcille
|Meath
|Donaghmore Ashbourne
|Meath
|Walterstown
|Meath
|St Colmcilles
|Meath
|Rathkenny
|Meath
|Corduff
|Monaghan
|St Tiernachs
|Monaghan
|Donaghmoyne
|Monaghan
|Clara
|Offaly
|Clonbullogue
|Offaly
|Clann Na Gael
|Roscommon
|St Michaels
|Roscommon
|St Brigids
|Roscommon
|Enniscrone
|Sligo
|CT Gaels
|Sligo
|Curry
|Sligo
|Clonoulty Rossmore
|Tipperary
|Ardfinnan
|Tipperary
|Ballyporeen
|Tipperary
|Omagh St Endas
|Tyrone
|
St Macartans
|Tyrone
|Errigal Ciaran
|Tyrone
|Galbally
|Tyrone
|Rock St Patricks
|Tyrone
|An Charraig Mhor
|Tyrone
|Aodh Ruadh
|Tyrone
|Tramore
|Waterford
|St Annes
|Waterford
|Comeragh Rangers
|Waterford
|Abbeyside
|Waterford
|Ballymore
|Westmeath
|Kilbeggan Shamrocks
|Westmeath
|Na Dunta
|Westmeath
|St Pauls Delvin
|Westmeath
|St Patricks
|Wexford
|St Johns Volunteers
|Wexford
|St Fintans
|Wexford
|Hollywood
|Wicklow
|Tinahely
|Wicklow
|Blessington
|Wicklow
|Bray Emmetts
|Wicklow
|Newtown
|Wicklow
|Coolkenno
|Wicklow
|Baltinglass
|Wicklow
For further information, please contact the LGFA’s National Development Manager, Lyn Savage: [email protected]