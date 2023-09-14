Galway Bay FM

14 September 2023

~5 minutes read

Four Galway Clubs on Road to Dublin for 2023 Sports Direct Gaelic4Mothers&Others National Blitz Day!

Share story:
Four Galway Clubs on Road to Dublin for 2023 Sports Direct Gaelic4Mothers&Others National Blitz Day!
  • Monivea/Abbey, Naomh Mhuire Oranmore, Glinsk and St. Fursey’s among 138 clubs

The scene is set for the biggest and best ever Gaelic4Mothers&Others National blitz, sponsored by Sports Direct! 

On Saturday, September 16, it’s anticipated that almost 3,000 women will travel to the Naomh Mearnóg and St Sylvester’s clubs in Dublin, for what promises to be another memorable day!

138 teams have signed up for a jam-packed day of football, fun and entertainment, with Gaelic4Mothers&Others clubs from all over the country relishing the chance to get together and play games in a non-competitive and fun environment.

Sports Direct, as sponsors of the Gaelic4Mothers&Others programme, have teamed up with social media sensation Annalivia Hynds, who has been training with Armagh Harps ahead of the event.

Teams will start to register from 10.30am, with the eagerly-anticipated mass-warm up scheduled for 11.30am on the Naomh Mearnóg Astroturf.

Games on 23 pitches are set to commence at 12pm and after the final games throw in at 3.30pm, live music will commence.

A silent disco and the Sports Direct zone will be other attractions on the day, while the 2FM Roadcaster will be on site, with popular afternoon presenter Roz Purcell bringing a flavour of the event into homes across the country!

The LGFA was fully subscribed once again for this event, with a large number of teams on a waiting list.

The Sports Direct Gaelic4Mothers&Others programme is an innovative way to introduce mothers and other women to Ladies Gaelic Football in a fun, non-competitive and social environment.

The initiative has proven immensely popular since its inception, with over 500 clubs across all 32 counties currently involved.

Speaking on behalf of the LGFA, President Mícheál Naughton commented: “We’re really looking forward to next Saturday’s event.  

“The Sports Direct Gaelic4Mothers&Others programme continues to go from strength to strength and we currently achieved a real milestone when the number of registered clubs exceeded 500.

“The current number of clubs involved in Gaelic4Mothers&Others is 513 and the programme continues to enhance the lives of participants.  

“The emphasis is very much on fun and ensuring football for players who may be returning to our sport after a period of time out, or experiencing it for the very first time.  

“We’re anticipating the establishment of more clubs in the future and I also wish to acknowledge the presence of our sponsors, Sports Direct, who have invested so much energy in the programme and they continue to provide exceptional support.”  

Leonard Brassel, Managing Director at Sports Direct Ireland added: “We are delighted to be back for our third year of the partnership with the Ladies Gaelic Football Association and the fantastic Gaelic4Mothers&Others programme.  

“This year, we’ve onboarded Annalivia Hynds as our ambassador. She brings so much energy to the programme, telling her “My Reason Why” and how it works for her. 

“The blitz this Saturday is a fantastic finale and you can expect to see some surprises on the day from Sports Direct!”  

The list of clubs attending the 2023 blitz is as follows: 

Club name  County 
O’Donovan Rossa Antrim
All Saints Antrim
St Brigids Antrim
Naomh Padraig Antrim
St Endas Antrim
Con Magees Antrim

Naomh Comhghall

 Antrim
Clann Eireann Armagh
Armagh Harps Armagh

Carrickcruppen

 Armagh
Wolfe Tones Armagh
St Peters Armagh
Clady Armagh
Culloville Blues Armagh
Rathvilly Carlow
Old Leighlin Carlow
Fighting Cocks Carlow
Redhills Cavan
Cootehill Cavan
Butlersbridge Cavan
Fergus Rovers Clare

Geta Gaels

 Clare
Watergrasshill Cork
Passage West Cork
Kildorrery Cork
Douglas Cork
Inch Rovers Cork
Keelnameela Cork
Bride Rovers Cork
Whatty Grahams Glen Derry

Slaughtmanus

 Derry
Ballerin Derry

Faughenvale

 Derry
St Marys Donegal
Robert Emmetts Donegal
Sean Mac Cumhaills Donegal
Naomh Chonaill Donegal
Glenswilly Donegal
St John Bosco Down

Glenn John Martins

 Down
Dromara Down
Saval Down
Attical Down

Bredagh

 Down

St Bronaghs

 Down

Burren

 Down
Dundrum Down
Whitehall Colmcille Dublin
Scoil Ui Chonaill Dublin

St Judes

 Dublin
Naomh Mearnóg Dublin

St Maurs

 Dublin

Erins Isle

 Dublin
Na Fianna Dublin
Wanderers Dublin
St Sylvesters Dublin
Kilmacud Crokes Dublin
Ballyboden St Endas Dublin
Belcoo Fermanagh
Monivea Abbey  Galway 
NH Oranmore  Galway 
Glinsk  Galway 
St Furseys  Galway 
Firies Kerry
Legion Kerry
St Kevins Kildare
Kildangan Nurney Kildare
Rathangan Kildare
Maynooth Kildare
Celbridge Kildare
Sarsfields Kildare
Dunamaggin Kilkenny
Tullogher Rosbercon Kilkenny
St Martins Kilkenny
St Conleths Laois
The Heath Laois
Timahoe Laois
Rosenallis Laois
Cloone Leitrim
St Brigids Leitrim
Melvin Gaels Leitrim
BallyLanders Limerick
Askeaton Ballysteen Limerick
Adare Limerick
St Helens Longford
Mostrim Longford
St Mochtas Louth
St Fechins Louth
Stabannon Louth
Shrule GC Mayo
Burrishoole Mayo
Cortown Meath
Duleek Bellewstown Meath
Gaeil Colmcille Meath
Donaghmore Ashbourne Meath
Walterstown Meath
St Colmcilles Meath
Rathkenny Meath
Corduff Monaghan
St Tiernachs Monaghan
Donaghmoyne Monaghan
Clara Offaly
Clonbullogue Offaly
Clann Na Gael Roscommon
St Michaels Roscommon
St Brigids Roscommon
Enniscrone Sligo
CT Gaels Sligo
Curry Sligo
Clonoulty Rossmore Tipperary
Ardfinnan Tipperary
Ballyporeen Tipperary
Omagh St Endas Tyrone

St Macartans

 Tyrone
Errigal Ciaran Tyrone
Galbally Tyrone
Rock St Patricks Tyrone
An Charraig Mhor Tyrone
Aodh Ruadh Tyrone
Tramore Waterford
St Annes Waterford
Comeragh Rangers Waterford
Abbeyside Waterford
Ballymore Westmeath
Kilbeggan Shamrocks Westmeath
Na Dunta Westmeath
St Pauls Delvin Westmeath
St Patricks Wexford
St Johns Volunteers Wexford
St Fintans Wexford
Hollywood Wicklow
Tinahely Wicklow
Blessington Wicklow
Bray Emmetts Wicklow
Newtown Wicklow
Coolkenno Wicklow
Baltinglass Wicklow

 

For further information, please contact the LGFA’s National Development Manager, Lyn Savage: [email protected]

Share story:

Galleon Restaurant Ladies Football Championship Fixtures (15th-17th September 2023)

Senior A Caltra Cuans vs Kilkerrin Clonberne – Sunday 17th Sept. 2pm in Caltra New Pitch Referee Katie Kilbane Corofin vs Claregalway – Saturday 16th ...

George McDonagh's Greyhound Selections (Friday/Saturday 15th/16th September 2023)

Friday Selections RACE 1 WELCOME TO GALWAY GREYHOUND STADIUM s8 350 19:50=trap 5 bel canto RACE 2 THE DEBUTANTS N2 525 20:05=trap 1 straws gift RACE 3 THI...

Galway Junior League Fixtures (14th-20th September 2023)

Thursday 14th September 2023GFA Mens U18 Premier :Bearna Na Forbacha v Knocknacarra , at Furbo, 6:30pm moved with agreement 29/8/23; ==Friday 15th Septemb...

Gort seeking Revive Active silverware

By Daragh Small Gort captain Anne Marie Craddock believe this weekend’s Revive Active Women’s Fourball semi-finals will be emotionally charged aft...