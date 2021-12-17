Four Galway clubs among the 30 clubs chosen to participate in 2022 ZuCar Gaelic4Teens Programme

THE Ladies Gaelic Football Association has confirmed the 30 clubs who have been selected to take part in the 2022 ZuCar Gaelic4Teens programme.

Following a hugely-successful pilot in 2017, Gaelic4Teens has grown considerably to over double in size, and this programme will help clubs to retain their current playing bases while also recruiting players in the 13-17 age bracket, which has been identified as a group with a high drop-out rate.

The LGFA is delighted to have ZuCar, the Association’s official Performance Partner, on board as sponsor of Gaelic4Teens, which will help to elevate the programme to a new level.

The 2022 ZuCar Gaelic4Teens programme will involve multiple educational webinars for coaches, players and parents, club coaching visits and a festival day.

The delivery of the programme will be supportedby the LGFA’s ZuCar Gaelic4Teens ambassadors.

The 30 clubs taking part this year are as follows:

Munster (6):Bishopstown (Cork), Rockbán (Cork), Grenagh (Cork), Laune Rangers (Kerry), Oola (Limerick), Tramore (Waterford),

Leinster (11):Balyna (Kildare), Kilcock (Kildare), Maynooth (Kildare), St. Loman’s (Westmeath), Na Dúnta (Westmeath), Oldcastle (Meath), St. Colmcilles (Meath), Moylagh (Meath), St. Patrick’s (Wexford), St. Peregrine’s (Dublin) andValleymount (Wicklow),

Ulster (6):Clann Éireann (Armagh), Crossmaglen Rangers (Armagh), St. Tiarnach’s, (Monaghan), Tír na nÓg (Antrim), Clan na nGael (Tyrone), Naomh Colmcille (Donegal)

Connacht (7):Caherlistrane (Galway), Claregalway (Galway), Kilmovee Shamrocks (Mayo), Kiltane (Mayo), Melvin Gaels (Leitrim), Menlough/Skehana (Galway), Moycullen (Galway)

The programme will work closely with coaches, influencing the content of their coaching sessions as well as establishing the best ways for coaches to communicate and engage with their players. In addition, the programme will examine the coaching environment required to ensure long term development of players is being facilitated in the club.

The programme will be monitored and evaluated to ensure that it achieves the aim of having a direct impact on the retention of players.

As well as tailoring training sessions, there will be a focus on education that will see well-known current and past players Cliodhna O’Connor (Dublin), Sharon Courtney (Monaghan), Orlagh Farmer (Cork), Jackie Kinch (Wicklow), Sinéad Delahunty (Tipperary), Bronagh McGrane (Louth), Fiona McHale (Mayo), Máire O Shaughnessy (Meath), Laura Fleming (Roscommon), Emily Martin (Down) and Cassandra Buckley (Kerry) providing expertise and advice to participants for the duration of the programme.

The research that prompted the development of the Gaelic4Teens programme revealed that players play for enjoyment,to improve and get better, to keep fit and healthy, to relieve stress and because their friends also play.

The reasons highlighted for giving up the sport are that they don’t get enough playing time, there is no fun at training, that it is too competitive and that they are treated differently.

The programme begins on Monday 24th January. The delivery and format of the programme will be based on Government Guidelines at that time.

LGFA President Mícheál Naughton commented: “We are incredibly proud of our thriving Gaelic4Teens initiative, which continues to go from strength to strength. We are delighted to announce the list of participating clubs today and we look forward to the start of the programme in January. The programme will be rolled out in conjunction with our ZuCar Gaelic4Girls ambassadors, who will impart invaluable knowledge and expertise to help assist the coaches in the various clubs involved. I would also like to pay tribute to our Gaelic4Teens sponsors ZuCar, who are also the LGFA’s Official Performance Partner. They have displayed huge interest in this initiative and are looking forward to providing input and assistance in any way they can.”

Gavin Hydes, Group CEO, ZuCar, added: “We are exceptionality proud of our association with the #Gaelic4Teens’ programme. Developing this underage talent is fundamental to the future and we are very excited to be involved with an initiative that is aimed at developing coaches and increasing the retention rate of teenage girls in Ladies Football. This is a wonderful opportunity for coaches to grow and learn, and to then assist young players involved in the LGFA.”

For further information, please contact LGFA National Development Officer William Harmon: [email protected]