Four Galway Boxers To Feature In National Senior Elite Finals

There will be four Galway Boxers in the National Elite Senior Finals next Saturday night after all four win their Semi-Finals at the weekend. Adam Hession from Monivea will face Evan Metcalf in the 52Kg Final, Oughterard’s Kieran Molloy will look to get his second National Senior Elite Title in a row at 69Kg when he takes on Patrick Donovan, Olympic Boxing Club’s Gabriel Dossen faces Emmett Brennan in the 75Kg Final and Thomas O’Toole from Celtic Eagles is in the 81Kg Final against Tommy Hyde. Unfortunately, another Celtic Eagles boxer ,Gytis Linskyas, was beaten in the 91+Kg Semi-Final by Martin Keenan.

2019 National Men’s and Women’s Elite Championships National Stadium Dublin

Semi-Final Results

52kg Adam Hession (Monivea) beat Ricky Nesbitt (Holy Family Drog) 4-0

69kg Kieran Molloy (Oughterard) beat Luke Maguire (Esker) 4-1

75kg Gabriel Dossen (Olympic) beat Brett McGinty (Oakleaf) 5-0

81kg Thomas O’Toole (Celtic Eagles) beat David Bicevis (St Saviours OBA) 3-0

91+kg Martin Keenan (Rathkeale) beat Gytis Linskyas (Celtic Eagles) 5-0

Finals – Saturday February 23

52kg Evan Metcalf (Hyland BA) V Adam Hession (Monivea)

69kg Kieran Molloy (Oughterard) V Patrick Donovan (OLOL)

75kg Gabriel Dossen (Olympic) V Emmett Brennan (Glasnevin)

81kg Thomas O’Toole (Celtic Eagles) V Tommy Hyde (Mayfield)