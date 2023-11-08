Galway Bay FM

8 November 2023

Four Galway Boxers in National Elite Semi-Finals on Friday

The Schedule for the Semi-Finals of the National Elite Championships has been released with the fights taking place on Friday in the National Boxing Stadium in Dublin.

Monivea’s Adam Hession will face Davy Joyce in the 57Kg Semi-Final, Darren O’Connor from Olympic will take on Aaron O’Donoghue at 63.5, at 80kg, Gabriel Dossen from Olympic will face Sean O’Bradaigh and Patrick J Ward from Olympic will take on Jack Marley at 92kg.

 

