Four Connacht Players Named On Irish U20 Squad To Face Wales

Head Coach Richie Murphy has named his Ireland U20s Match Day Squad, sponsored by PwC, for the opening game of the U20 Six Nations against Wales in Colwyn Bay on Friday night (Kick-off 7pm, live on Virgin Media Two).

Four players from Connacht have been named in the Squad. Corinthians John Devine is named at Centre with Hugh Gavin of Galwegians on the wing.

Harry West of Buccaneers, who featured on the Grand Slam Winning side of last season, is named on the replacements along with another Corinthian in Fiachna Barrett.

Commenting ahead of the game, Murphy said: “We are excited to get the Six Nations underway in Wales on Friday night, following a good period of preparation for the group. The squad have come together well over the last couple of weeks, gelling both on and off the pitch, and we have now turned the focus this week to performance.”

The match is live on Virgin Media Two/BBC iPlayer.

Ireland U20s:

15. James Nicholson (UCD/Leinster)

14. Ike Anagu (La Rochelle/IQ Rugby)

13. Hugh Cooney (Clontarf/Leinster)

12. John Devine (Corinthians/Connacht)

11. Hugh Gavin (Galwegians/Connacht)

10. Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster)

9. Fintan Gunne (Terenure/Leinster)

1. George Hadden (Clontarf/Leinster)

2. Gus McCarthy (UCD/Leinster)(captain)

3. Paddy McCarthy (DUFC/Leinster)

4. Diarmuid Mangan (UCD/Leinster)

5. Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD/Leinster)

6. James McNabney (Ballymena/Ulster)

7. Ruadhán Quinn (Old Crescent/Munster)

8. Brian Gleeson (Garryowen/Munster)

Replacements:

16. Danny Sheahan (UCC/Munster)

17. George Morris (Lansdowne/Leinster)

18. Fiachna Barrett (Corinthians/Connacht)

19. Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemians/Munster)

20. Jacob Sheahan (UCC/Munster)

21. Oscar Cawley (Naas/Leinster)

22. Harry West (Buccaneers/Connacht)

23. Henry McErlean (Terenure/Leinster).