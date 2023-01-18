Four Connacht Players named in Irish U20 Squad for The Six Nations

Four Connacht players have been named in Head Coach Richie Murphy’s 32-man Ireland squad, for the upcoming U20 Six Nations.

Two of them are from Corinthians in Fiachna Barrett and John Devine with Hugh Gavin of Galwegians and Harry West of Buccaneers.

Leinster hooker Gus McCarthy has been appointed captain ahead of Ireland’s opening fixture against Wales in Colwyn Bay on Friday, 3 February (Kick-off 7pm, live on Virgin Media).

The Ireland squad have been building towards the Six Nations through a series of camps at the IRFU High Performance Centre, while Challenge Matches against Italy, Munster Development and Leinster Development over the Christmas period have aided preparations.

Ireland kick off the Six Nations away in Wales, before hosting France in Round 2 at Musgrave Park on Friday, 10 February (Kick-off 8pm, live on RTÉ 2).

Murphy’s side will then go head-to-head with Italy on Friday, 24 February in Treviso (Kick-off 7.15pm, RTÉ 2), before concluding the Championship away to Scotland on Friday, 10 March (Kick-off 7.15pm, RTÉ 2) and at home to England in Cork on Sunday, 19 March (Kick-off 5pm, Virgin Media).

Speaking at today’s squad announcement and media day at PwC HQ in Dublin, Murphy also confirmed his coaching staff for the 2023 Championship, with Willie Faloon (Defence and Lineout) and Mark Sexton (Backs and Attack) continuing in their roles and Aaron Dundon joining the team as Scrum and Contact Coach.

Feargal O’Rourke, PwC Ireland Managing Partner, commented: “At PwC, we are excited for the start of the 2023 Six Nations Championship as we enter our eighteenth year as sponsors of the Ireland U20 squad. As defending Grand Slam Champions we have no doubt that the team will rise to the occasion for the 2023 campaign. The dedication and team-work that the U20s show is always exceptional and mirrors our own values at PwC.

“Wishing the team the very best of luck in the upcoming Championship. #FutureIsGreen.”

IRFU President, John Robinson, added: “The onset of a Championship is always a hugely exciting time and the U20s programme is a very important part of Irish Rugby, with previous squads enjoying tremendous success over the years.

“To PwC, I thank you again for your ongoing support as sponsors of the Ireland U20s. I know that this will be your eighteenth year of this sponsorship which is greatly appreciated and has been a major factor in the development of these squads to be able to compete and be successful at this very high level of competition.”

Tickets for Ireland’s home matches at Musgrave Park are available to purchase now via Ticketmaster.ie.

Ireland U20s Squad: Connacht Players in Bold

Forwards (17):

George Morris (Lansdowne/Leinster)

George Hadden (Clontarf/Leinster)

Gus McCarthy (UCD/Leinster)(captain)

Conall Henchy (DUFC/Munster)

Danny Sheahan (UCC/Munster)

Ronan Foxe (Leinster/Old Belvedere)

Fiachna Barrett (Corinthians/Connacht)

Paddy McCarthy (DUFC/Leinster)

Conor O’Tighearnaigh (DUFC/Leinster)

Charlie Irvine (Queen’s University/Ulster)

Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemians/Munster)

Joe Hopes (Queen’s University/Ulster)

Jacob Sheahan (UCC/Munster)

Diarmuid Mangan (UCD/Leinster)

Ruadhán Quinn (Old Crescent/Munster)

James McNabney (Ballymena/Ulster)

Brian Gleeson (Garryowen/Munster)

Backs (15):

Jack Oliver (Garryowen/Munster)

Oscar Cawley (Naas/Leinster)

Fintan Gunne (Terenure/Leinster)

Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster)

Matthew Lynch (DUFC/Leinster)

Harry West (Buccaneers/Connacht)

Sam Berman (DUFC/Leinster)

Hugh Gavin (Galwegians/Connacht)

Hugh Cooney (Clontarf/Leinster)

John Devine (Corinthians/Connacht)

Ike Anagu (La Rochelle/IQ Rugby)

James Nicholson (UCD/Leinster)

Rory Telfer (Queen’s University/Ulster)

Henry McErlean (Terenure/Leinster)

Noah Sheridan (Clontarf/Leinster)

Ireland U20 Fixtures: