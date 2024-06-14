Four Connacht Players named in Irish Squad for World U20 Rugby Championship

Head Coach Willie Faloon has named his 30-player Ireland Men’s U20s squad, sponsored by PwC, for the upcoming World Rugby U20 Championship in South Africa.

The tournament, taking place in the Cape Town region, runs over five Match Days from 29 June to 19 July.

Having led Ireland through the U20 Six Nations, Evan O’Connell has been named captain for the Championship, as Faloon’s side prepares to face Australia, Italy and Georgia in Pool B.

Four Connacht Players have been named in the Squad. Two from Corinthians and Two from Galwegians.

The Corinthians Pair are Sean Naughton and Max Flynn while Hugh Gavin and Finn Treacy represent Galwegians.

O’Connell, Brian Gleeson, Danny Sheahan, Hugh Gavin, and Sam Berman and are the five returning players from last year’s tournament, as Ireland finished runners-up behind France.

Ireland open their 2024 campaign against Six Nations rivals Italy on Saturday, 29 June (4.30pm local time/3.30pm Irish time) at DHL Stadium in Cape Town, before facing Georgia on Match Day 2 on Thursday, 4 July (2pm local time/1pm Irish time) at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch and Australia on Match Day 3 on Tuesday, 9 July (2pm local time/1pm Irish time) at Athlone Sports Stadium in Cape Town.

Speaking ahead of the squad’s departure for South Africa, Faloon said: “It is an exciting time for the squad as we prepare to depart for the World Rugby U20 Championship. It has been a competitive couple of weeks as the squad have pushed each other in preparation for the tournament and we know we’ll need to grow and evolve as a team from the Six Nations for what will be a challenging couple of weeks against quality opposition in South Africa.”

Enda McDonagh, PwC Ireland Managing Partner, added: “All of us at PwC are looking forward to the U20s campaign in South Africa this summer. The performance of the team throughout the Six Nations was memorable and we wish Willie, Evan and the squad the very best of luck throughout the course of the World Rugby U20 Championship.”

World Rugby will confirm broadcast details for the World Rugby U20 Championship shortly, while there will be coverage of Ireland’s progress throughout the tournament on IrishRugby.ie and Irish Rugby social media platforms.

Ireland Men’s U20s Squad

Forwards (17):

Alex Usanov (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

Stephen Smyth (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

Patreece Bell (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

Alan Spicer (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster) (captain)

James McKillop (Queen’s University RFC/Ulster)

Max Flynn (Corinthians RFC/Connacht)*

Brian Gleeson (Garryowen FC/Munster)

Emmet Calvey (Shannon RFC/Munster)

Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution FC/Munster)

Jacob Boyd (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

Billy Corrigan (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

Sean Edogbo (UCC RFC/Munster)

Bryn Ward (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

Luke Murphy (Shannon RFC/Munster)

Mikey Yarr (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)*

Andrew Sparrow (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Backs (13):

Oliver Coffey (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Jack Murphy (Clontarf FC/Ulster)

Hugo McLaughlin (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

Wilhelm de Klerk (UCD RFC/Ulster)

Finn Treacy (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

Ben O’Connor (UCC RFC/Munster)

Tadhg Brophy (Naas RFC/Leinster)

Sean Naughton (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

Sam Berman (Terenure RFC/Ulster)

Davy Colbert (Dublin University FC/Leinster)

Ruben Moloney (UCD RFC/Leinster)*

Jake O’Riordan (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)*

*Denotes uncapped at U20s level

Ireland Men’s U20s Fixtures: