Four Connacht Players named in Irish Squad for Six Nations

The Irish Squad for the Six Nations has been named this morning with four Connacht players named in the squad of 37 named by head coach Andy Farrell.

Bundee Aki and Mack Hansen have been named in the backs with Finlay Bealham and Cian Prendergast named in the forwards. The team will be captained by Leinster’s Johnny Sexton.

The Guinness Six Nations Championship kicks off with an away trip to Cardiff to face Wales on Saturday, 4th February.

In Round 2, Ireland host France at Aviva Stadium looking to secure their first victory over Fabien Galthie’s side since 2019. There was just six points between the two sides last year in Paris and France emerged the victors when they last faced off in Dublin the previous year, winning 15-13.

In Round 3, Ireland travel to Rome to face a resurgent Italy who have recorded wins over Australia and Wales in the past year.

Round 4 sees Andy Farrell’s side travel to BT Murrayfield to face Gregor Townsend’s Scotland and six days later, in the final game of the Championship, Ireland play host to England at Aviva Stadium.

Both of Ireland’s home games against France and England are sold out and all of Ireland’s fixtures will be broadcast live on free-to-air television and radio across RTE, VIRGIN, BBC, ITV, RTE Radio and BBC NI Radio.

Ireland finished second to France in last year’s Championship with four wins and five bonus points for a total of 21 points, claiming the Triple Crown for the first time since 2018.

There is one uncapped player named in the squad, Leinster’s Jamie Osborne. Osborne was first integrated into the Senior squad in November 2021 as a Development Player and has since featured for Emerging Ireland and Ireland A.

Ireland Squad, 2023 Guinness Six Nations:

Backs (17):

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 41 caps

Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 14 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 7 caps

Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution) 2 caps

Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 98 caps

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 23 caps

Mack Hansen (Connacht) 8 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 25 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Marys College) 30 caps

James Lowe (Leinster) 15 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 9 caps

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 100 caps

Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) 3 caps

Jamie Osborne (Leinster/Naas) *

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 47 caps

Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College)(captain) 109 caps

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 35 caps

Forwards (20):

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 8 caps

Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 27 caps

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 36 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 33 caps

Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 23 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 63 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 121 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 68 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 31 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 18 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 48 caps

Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin University) 1 cap

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 89 caps

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 4 caps

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 48 caps

Cian Prendergast (Connacht/Corinthians) 1 cap

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 48 caps

Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 13 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 45 cap

*denotes uncapped player

2023 Guinness Six Nations Fixtures:

Wales v IRELAND

Saturday 4th February 2023, KO 14:15 (IST)

VIRGIN / BBC / RTE Radio / BBC Radio

IRELAND v France

Saturday 11th February 2023, KO 14:15 (IST)

RTE TV / ITV / RTE Radio / BBC Radio

Italy v IRELAND

Saturday 25th February 2023, KO 14:15 (IST)

RTE TV / ITV / RTE Radio / BBC Radio

Scotland v IRELAND

Sunday 12th March 2023, KO 15:00 (IST)

RTE TV / BBC / RTE Radio / BBC Radio

IRELAND v England

Saturday 18th March 2023, KO 17:00 (IST)

VIRGIN / ITV / RTE Radio / BBC Radio