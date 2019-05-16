Four changes to Galway Senior team vs Sligo

Galway football manager Kevin Walsh has made four changes to his side for Sunday’s Connacht Semi-Final against Sligo from the side that beat London.

Corofin goalkeeper Bernard Power replaces Ruairí Lavelle for his first start since the 2017 All-Ireland Quarter-Final defeat to Kerry, Kieran Molloy and Gareth Bradshaw replace David Wynne and Gary O’Donnell in defence, while Fiontán Ó Curraoin makes his first start at midfield since the 2017 Connacht Final, with Michael Daly moving into the half-forward line in place of Padraig Cunningham.

The team in full is:

1- Bernard Power (Corofin)

2- Eoghan Kerin (Annaghdown)

3- Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh (Leitir Mór)

4- Liam Silke (Corofin)

5- Kieran Molloy (Corofin)

6- Gareth Bradshaw (Maigh Cuilinn)

7- John Daly (Mountbellew-Moylough)

8- Thomas Flynn (Athenry)

9- Fiontán Ó Curraoin (Michéal Breathnach)

10- Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin-Clonberne)

11- Michael Daly (Mountbellew-Moylough)

12- Johnny Heaney (Killannin)

13- Antaine Ó Laoi (An Spidéal)

14 –Ian Burke (Corofin)

15- Danny Cummins (Claregalway)