Four changes to Galway Senior team vs Sligo

Galway football manager Kevin Walsh has made four changes to his side for Sunday’s Connacht Semi-Final against Sligo from the side that beat London.
Corofin goalkeeper Bernard Power replaces Ruairí Lavelle for his first start since the 2017 All-Ireland Quarter-Final defeat to Kerry, Kieran Molloy and Gareth Bradshaw replace David Wynne and Gary O’Donnell in defence, while Fiontán Ó Curraoin makes his first start at midfield since the 2017 Connacht Final, with Michael Daly moving into the half-forward line in place of Padraig Cunningham.
The team in full is:
1- Bernard Power (Corofin)
2- Eoghan Kerin (Annaghdown)
3- Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh (Leitir Mór)
4- Liam Silke (Corofin)
5- Kieran Molloy (Corofin)
6- Gareth Bradshaw (Maigh Cuilinn)
7- John Daly (Mountbellew-Moylough)
8- Thomas Flynn (Athenry)
9- Fiontán Ó Curraoin (Michéal Breathnach)
10- Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin-Clonberne)
11- Michael Daly (Mountbellew-Moylough)
12- Johnny Heaney (Killannin)
13- Antaine Ó Laoi (An Spidéal)
14 –Ian Burke (Corofin)
15- Danny Cummins (Claregalway)