Formula One with Darragh Canning

Join us for the live online stream of the Men’s Superleague Basketball Quarter Final, Maree v EJ Sligo All Stars. The action kicks off at 7:00pm in Cala...
Carlow Golf Club member Rosemary Tully was appointed the new Golf Ireland President at the 2024 AGM this weekend. The fourth annual Golf Ireland AGM took ...
The Salthill Hotel and Salthill Knocknacarra GAA are delighted to announce a new sponsorship partnership that will see the Salthill Hotel become the main ...
Galway journalist John Fallon has become the first from Connacht to be elected as chairperson of the Rugby Writers of Ireland. He took over as the 20th c...