Formula One with Darragh Canning of P1 Predict

Darragh Canning of P1 Predict joined John Mulligan to look back at the Miami Grand Prix and look ahead to Imola next weekend.

They also had a look at the Irish drivers doing well on the world stage.

For more information on Irish Driver Brandon McCaughan and his fundraising efforts go to https://www.brandonmccaughan.com/

Or check out his Instagram https://www.instagram.com/brandonmcc_89/

Brandon has also set up a gofundme page it is https://gofund.me/98be6f95