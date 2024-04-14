Formula One with Darragh Canning of P1 Predict

Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy driver Aoife Raftery had her best performance to date in an FIA European Rally Championship event by finishing fourth ove...
A goal from Karen Kennedy for Tipperary in the 38th minute proved to be the difference in the National Camogie League Final on Sunday in Croke Park. Despi...
Galway United Women are currently the stars of a series that is following their journey through the 2023 season. ‘Pass It On: Sacar na mBan’ follows t...
Connacht have been beaten by Benetton in the Quarter Final of the European Challenge Cup. The Italian side prevailed 39-24 at the Stadio Monigo. This is h...