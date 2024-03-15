Formula 1 feature each week on Galway Bay FM

Starting next Saturday afternoon, Galway Bay FM will have a weekly feature on Formula 1 racing as part of our Q-Financial Sports Show. Our resident F1 expert Darragh Canning from the P1 Predict app will join us in the studio to look ahead to the Australian Grand Prix, the third race of this year’s season. Darragh will also chat about the latest rumblings off the track and give us his predictions for the weekend. Ahead of our first preview piece next Saturday, Darragh sat down with Ollie Turner to chat about the current interest in Ireland and abroad in Formula 1…