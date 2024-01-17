Former Kilkenny star Adrian Ronan looking forward to St Thomas’ v O’Loughlin Gaels

The All-Ireland club hurling final takes centre stage on Sunday at 1.30 pm in Croke Park when Galway champions St Thomas’ go in search of their second All-Ireland title against Kilkenny and Leinster champions O’Loughlin Gaels, who have never won the title and lost in their only previous final appearance to Clarinbridge in 2011. Former Kilkenny forward Adrian Ronan, who now works as a commentator with KCLR radio, has been chatting to our own Sean Walsh about his thoughts on where Sunday’s game will be won and lost…