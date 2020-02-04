Former Juvenile Hurling Chairman launches stinging attack on Galway GAA County Board

Former Chairman of the Galway underage hurling board Padraic Lohan has issued a statement about his recent removal from the position after 4 years. In the statement, the Cappataggle clubman outlines his feelings of isolation and victimisation during his time on the County Hurling Executive and how he queried a perceived discrepancy in the amount of Juvenile Committee Income outlined in the annual financial report. The full statement from Padraic Lohan reads as follows:

With regard to my recent removal as Chairman of Galway Juvenile Hurling, Coiste Iomana Na nOg, there was no reason given to me for this decision by Pat Kearney, County Board Chairman and this has disappointed me. I had served 4 years of the allotted 5 year term, but after being summoned to a so called “interview” for my position with three County Board Officers, my position as Juvenile Hurling Chairman was never mentioned or came up.

I was informed the following evening that I would not be allowed serve my final year, without reason.

In my opinion, I was doing a good job in working for and with the clubs to help and promote the great work being done by the many various units in Galway underage hurling. The evidence of this fine work is to be seen with the success at School and County Minor Level. I saw this, first hand, with the amount of games facilitated for clubs by the Coiste and also through my involvement with the County minor set up in 2019. But our Chairman, who has the power to elect people to the sub committees, thought differently it seems. The lack of a reason for my removal was telling.

This removal is even more difficult to take given that I had being holding meetings with Galway Camogie and 4 other Juvenile county Boards around the Country, as they wanted to copy exactly what Galway are doing at under age.

Indeed, being a member of the Hurling Committee Executive, I felt victimised and isolated at times. For instance, the weekly fixtures would not be emailed to me by the Hurling Secretary and I would have to go looking elsewhere for them. One of the low points was when I wasn’t given tickets for the recent All Ireland Minor Medal Presentation.

I asked why the Juvenile income for 2019 was down 7,000 euro in the annual financial report; the Juvenile Committee had receipts for the exact amount lodged with the County Board, but never got a satisfactory answer to this discrepancy.

Finally I want to thank so many people for the vast amount of Phone calls and messages of support I have received in the last 2 weeks from Club officers, Managers and Galway GAA supporters.

The amount of support has been humbling. Thank You.

Yours in GAA,

Pauric Lohan.