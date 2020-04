Former Irish Rugby Player, Bernard Jackman Encourages The Public To Continue Donating To The Feed The Heroes Fund

21,000 Meals Delivered to Ireland’s critical frontline workers

#fuellingthefrontline

Former Irish Rugby international player and Feed The Heroes ambassador Bernard Jackman is encouraging the public to continue donating to the Feed The Heroes fund. Feed The Heroes, a national fund set up two weeks ago to raise funds to provide Ireland’s critical frontline workers with nutritious meals as they front Ireland’s response to the Covid-19 emergency, has raised €560,000 in just two weeks. To date more than 21,000 meals have been delivered nationwide.

Feed The Heroes partners with restaurants and takeaways, caterers and commercial kitchens to prepare and deliver the meals and co-ordinates with the frontline teams to ensure they get to where they are needed. So far meals have been delivered to staff at the Covid-19 Testing Centres, HSE Contact Tracing, the National Ambulance Service, the Fire Brigade and an Garda Síochána as well as hospital workers. Feed The Heroes has clearly struck a chord with Irish people with the funds raised to date coming from more than 11,700 individual donations. The meals, as well as providing much needed food, are also a simple way of showing solidarity and gratitude to Ireland’s critical frontline workers who are working long shifts in very challenging circumstances as they combat Ireland’s biggest ever public health emergency.

Bernard was speaking to Oisin Langan…

To donate to the Feed The Heroes fund log onto www.feedtheheroes.com