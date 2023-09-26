Former Galway Rovers Manager Tommy Callaghan to be special guest at Galway United and Athlone on Friday Night

The Galway United Friends Co-Op has announced that former Galway Rovers manager Tommy Callaghan will be a special guest at the Galway United versus Athlone Town game on Friday 29th September.

Tommy was player/manager in 1978/79 managing the club for 34 games between July 1978 and April 1979.

During that time, They won 6 games, drew 5 and lost 25.

He played in 29 of those games scoring 4 times.

Tommy was fired in very controversial circumstances which drew the attention of the national media and packed up and left with his young family and returned to his native Scotland not returning to Galway since that day.

Tommy played for Celtic FC 172 times and still works for the club today.

He will bring a Celtic FC shirt, signed by the current squad, which will be raffled on the night.

Tommy will be introduced to the crowd at half time where he will be presented with Galway Irish Crystal.

A Q&A with Tommy and other players from that era, including Gerry Daly and Tommy Lally will take place at the Galway Rovers Clubhouse on Thursday at 8pm.

Admission is free but tickets are required.

Members of the Co-Op will have the first option to get tickets before members of the general public can get them.

A lunch will also take place on Friday for former players, committee members and friends.

Gerry Daly, who played for the club 209 times, is an ambassador for Galway United and is organising the lunch.

He can be contacted at 085 – 2607891.

This is the first in a series of events that are being organised by the Galway United Friends Co-Op.

For further information, please email [email protected] or phone Paul O’Brien on 087 – 2254747.

Ticket information is also online https://galwayunitedfc.ie/match-tickets/ and click on *buy tickets* in the Co-Op section