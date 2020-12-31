Former Galway Goalkeeper James Skehill Speaks To Galway Bay FM Following His Retirement

print

Galway’s James Skehill announced his retirement from inter-county hurling at the age of 32 on Wednesday evening.

The Cappataggle man made his senior debut for the county in 2007 against Tipperary in the National League. He won 3 Leinster titles, 2 National League crowns and an All-Ireland Senior medal in 2017.

Skehill also won All-Ireland minor, under-21 and intermediate titles with the maroon and white as well as a Fitzgibbon Cup medal with LIT in 2007. He represented Ireland in Hurling-Shinty the same year.

Following his retirement, James spoke to John Mulligan during lunchtime sport on New Year’s Eve.

John first asked him when did he make the decision.