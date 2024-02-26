Former Galway Chairman Gerry Larkin Appointed to GAA’s Centra Appeals Committee

Former Galway County Board Chairman and Central Council delegate Gerry Larkin has been appointed to the Central Appeals Committee by the Uachtarán Cumann Luthcleas Gael, Jarlath Burns and Central Council on the recommendation of the Management Committee, Croke Park.

The appointment with others was made at a Central Council meeting in Newry last weekend after the conclusion of the GAA Annual Congress.

The role of the Central Appeals Committee includes the hearing of all appeals made at central level.

It also hears appeals in respect of decisions made by Provincial Councils. A County Committee shall in all cases have a right to appeal to the Central Appeals Committee against all decisions to which they were a party.

In addition, it shall have the function of considering applications for a review of suspensions imposed in accordance with rule.

Larkin served as a member of Galway County Board GAA for twenty-five years from 1994 to 2019.

During his time as a member of the Co Board, which included being Chairman from 2007 to 2011 and Central Council delegate from 2014 to 2019, he was always elected by the GAA Clubs of Galway to the many positions without a contest.

He also has the unique distinction of being appointed to various committees in Croke Park by the last five Presidents of Cumann Luthcleas Gael.

They include, Liam O’Neill (Laois) 2012-2015 – GAA Officer Leadership Committee, Aogán Ó Feargháil (Cavan) 2015-2018 – Community and Rural Development Committee, John Horan (Dublin) 2018-2021 – Central Appeals Committee, Larry McCarthy (New York) 2021- 2024, Central Hearings Committee and Jarlath Burns 2024, the Central Appeals Committee.

The other members appointed to the Central Appeals Committee following by Central Council following Congress last weekend were, Brian Rennick (Meath), Chairman, John Halbert (Cork), Niall Erskine (Donegal), Enda Tirenan (Leitrim), Conor Denniffe(Kilkenny), George Cartwright (Cavan), James Nash (Clare) and Bris McGoldrick (Longford).

In other good news for Galway, Mary Judge was appointed to the GAA’s Management committee at the Congress weekend. This is a very prestigious position for Mary and her club Caherlistrane.