FOOTBALL Watch: Ahead of Galway’s First All-Ireland Semi-Final since 2018, Seán Mulkerrin lifts the lid on life as a footballer in Episode 2 of the AIB Series ‘The Drive’ with Ardal O’Hanlon

AIB, proud sponsors of both Club and County, have today released the second episode of their new content series The Drive featuring Galway defender Seán Mulkerrin. The episode sees Mulkerrin chat to Ardal O’Hanlon about his current role with the Galway panel, the long road back to fitness after a season-ending injury as well as what it means to be the first man from the Aran Islands to represent the Tribesmen at senior level.

The episode sees Mulkerrin recreate his long journey from the Aran Islands into Galway to train with the Galway panel, a trip the defender makes week after week, season after season, to fulfil his commitments with the county. This time, however, he is joined on the road, and in the air, by host Ardal O’Hanlon who tries to get a sense of life on the Aran Islands, balancing commitments to club and county with work, and the rewards Seán reaps from representing Galway at the highest level.

En route, the pair are picked up by Galway strength and conditioning coach Cian Breathnach for the last leg of the journey, as Mulkerrin talks O’Hanlon through his rehab process during a season which saw Galway claim the Connacht title. The Oileáin Árann clubman reveals how he feels he still has a part to play in the team as Pádraic Joyce’s men set their sights on this Saturday’s clash with Derry in Croke Park.

You can view the episode here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n6EjSIfkIxg

Also featuring in upcoming episodes of The Drive will be Kilmacud Crokes’ talisman and six-time All-Ireland winner with Dublin, Paul Mannion who is currently in the US representing Donegal Boston but will return to the Emerald Isle in time to don the Kilmacud Crokes’ jersey for the AIB GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Club Championships later this year. Former AFL footballer and up-and-coming Kerry star, Stefan Okunbor, will round out the series later in the summer, as the Tralee man chats through his return to the Kingdom and the Kerry squad, who remain on the hunt for a first All-Ireland title since 2014. The first episode of the series, which aired last week, saw Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan join O’Hanlon on The Drive, as Morgan looked back on a memorable 2021 season and the highs and lows since his inter-county career began in 2013.

