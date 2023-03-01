FOOTBALL: Venues and Times Confirmed For 2023 Connacht Senior Championship

The times and venues have been confirmed for this year’s Connacht Senior Football Championship.

Galway take on either Mayo or Roscommon in the semi-final on Sunday, 23rd April at 4pm. They’ll either host Mayo in Pearse Stadium, or travel to Dr. Hyde Park against Roscommon.

The final is fixed for Sunday, 7th May at 2pm.

CONNACHT GAA FIXTURES 2023

Extra Time in all games and Finish on the day.

SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Quarter Finals

Saturday 8th April

6.00pm (11pm) New York v Leitrim Gaelic Park

3.00pm London v Sligo Ruislip

Sunday 9th April

4.00pm Mayo v Roscommon Mac Hale Park

Semi-Finals

Saturday 22nd April

3.30pm Sligo/London v Leitrim /New York TBC

Sunday 23rd April

4.00pm Mayo/Roscommon v Galway Pearse Stadium/Dr Hyde Park

FINAL

Sunday 7th May @ 2.00pm