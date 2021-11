Salthill/Knocknacarra beat Dunmore MacHales 4-3 on penalties in the Under 19A Football Final after the teams finished all square 1-9 to 0-12 after extra time.

Galway Bay FM’s Kevin Dwyer reports

Micheál Breathnach were 0-13 to 2-5 victors against Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin in the B decider.

Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane reports

Afterwards, Tommy got the thoughts of Micheál Breathnach captain Ruairí Ó Curraoin.

Tommy also chatted to Micheál Breathnach manager Padraig Geoghegan.