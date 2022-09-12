FOOTBALL: Tuam Stars 1-12 St. Michael’s 1-11 (Junior A Final Report & Reaction)

Tuam Stars were crowned OCC Construction Junior A Football champions on Friday evening (9th September) following this one-point win over St. Michael’s.

Paul Doherty’s goal after just 14 seconds provided an advantage they held for the majority of the game.

Ther was a dramatic finish as St. Michael’s Greg Rogan equalised when his free found the net on 59 minutes.

But Tuam Stars got one last chance and Jack Davin delivered the winner.

Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly reports

Afterwards, Darren chatted to Tuam Stars’ captain Colin Quinn

Finally, Darren got the thoughts of Tuam Stars manager Tony Keating

Scorers – Tuam Stars: Jack Davin 0-7 (two frees), Paul Doherty 1-0, Colin Quinn 0-3, Dara Heneghan 0-1, Cian McNamara 0-1.

Scorers – St. Michael’s: Greg Rogan 1-1 (all frees), Harry Browne 0-3, Plunkett Tormay 0-2 (one free), James Kerr 0-2 (both frees), Darren Sinton 0-1, Cathal Keane 0-1, Conor Hoctor 0-1.

In the Junior B Final, Loughrea were 3-10 to 2-9 winners over An Spidéal.

Galway Bay FM’s Kevin Dwyer reports

Tuam Stars captain Colin Quinn holds aloft the Paddy Sweeney Cup as they were crowned Junior A Football champions