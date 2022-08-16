FOOTBALL: Tomás Farthing Named Electric Ireland Minor Player of the Year while Six from Galway Make Team

Electric Ireland, proud sponsor of the GAA Minor Championships, is pleased to spotlight 15 outstanding performers from the 2022 Minor Football season today (Tuesday, 16th August) unveiling the 2022 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Football Team of the Year and the Electric Ireland Minor Star Football Player of the Year.

This season, Electric Ireland celebrated the long-lasting and positive impact of the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Championships on players, as past Minor teammates looked back on the ‘Minor Moments’ that shaped them.

This year’s Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Football Team of the Year features six players from All-Ireland champions Galway. All-Ireland finalists, Mayo, have four players represented. Ulster finalists, Derry have two representatives while Tyrone, Kerry and Dublin each have one player on this year’s team.

Galway’s Tomás Farthing has also been named as the 2022 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Football Player of the Year. The An Spidéal defender was at the heart of the Galway defence throughout the season and proved to be a pivotal player for the Tribesmen, claiming the Electric Ireland Best & Fairest Award in both the All-Ireland Semi-Final and Final.

The team was selected by a panel of GAA experts and was determined in part by Electric Ireland’s ‘Minor Moments of the Week’ initiative on Twitter via @ElectricIreland and #GAAThisIsMajor.

2022 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Football Team of the Year

1. Kyle Gilmore (Galway and Cortoon Shamrocks)

2. Tomás Farthing (Galway and An Spidéal) – Also Player of the Year

3. Ben Hughes (Tyrone and Donaghmore)

4. Rio Mortimer (Mayo and Claremorris)

5. Paul Gilmore (Mayo and Claremorris)

6. Cillian Trayers (Galway and Claregalway)

7. Fionn Murphy (Kerry and Rathmore)

8. Ruairí Forbes (Derry and Ballinderry Shamrocks)

9. Jack Lonergan (Galway and Claregalway)

10. Johnny McGuckian (Derry and Watty Graham’s Glen)

11. Éanna Monaghan (Galway and Claregalway)

12. Diarmuid Duffy (Mayo and Ballinrobe)

13. Joe Quigley (Dublin and Kilmacud Crokes)

14. Ronan Clarke (Mayo and Bohola Moy Davitts)

15. Colm Costello (Galway and Dunmore MacHales)

Sarah Sharkey, Brand, PR and Sponsorship Manager at Electric Ireland, commented “We are delighted to announce the 2022 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Football Team of the Year and we, at Electric Ireland, would like to congratulate each player on their achievements during the 2022 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Football Championship. Each member of the team has made a major contribution to making this year’s championship one of the most exciting and unpredictable in recent memory. We would especially like to congratulate Tomás Farthing, this year’s Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Football Player of the Year, who has shown great maturity in Galway’s defence this year and was incredible as Galway won the 2022 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Football Championship”.

Uachtarán CLG Larry McCarthy said “I am delighted to, once again, have the opportunity to extend my congratulations to the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Football Team of the Year, with a special mention for Tomás Farthing, the well-deserved recipient of the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Football Player of the Year. Fans turned out in large numbers to support our Minor players this season and we were fortunate to see the skills of these outstanding players. I look forward to watching the next chapter of their playing careers.

The Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Hurling Team of the Year and Hurling Player of the Year were announced on Tuesday, 9th August.

