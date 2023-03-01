FOOTBALL: St. Patrick’s Castleisland 3-17 Dunmore Community School 4-13 AET (All-Ireland PPS Senior C Semi-Final)

Dunmore Community School suffered devastation and disappointment on Tuesday (28th February) when they were caught by a last minute goal in the All-Ireland PPS Senior C Football Semi-Final.

Two Mark Heneghan goals, along with strikes for Mark Connolly and Robert Heneghan had helped Carlos O’Gara’s side into a 10-point lead (4-7 to 0-9) before the Kerry outfit came back to force extra-time.

Robert Heneghan and Colm Costello were among the scorers as Dunmore went three ahead again in extra-time but St. Pat’s got back to within two before their late goal stole the result.

Galway Bay FM’s Ollie Turner reports