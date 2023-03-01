FOOTBALL: St. Patrick’s Castleisland 3-17 Dunmore Community School 4-13 AET (All-Ireland PPS Senior C Semi-Final)

The Dunmore Community School team after their Connacht championship win over Ballinamore in February 2023

Dunmore Community School suffered devastation and disappointment on Tuesday (28th February) when they were caught by a last minute goal in the All-Ireland PPS Senior C Football Semi-Final.

Two Mark Heneghan goals, along with strikes for Mark Connolly and Robert Heneghan had helped Carlos O’Gara’s side into a 10-point lead (4-7 to 0-9) before the Kerry outfit came back to force extra-time.

Robert Heneghan and Colm Costello were among the scorers as Dunmore went three ahead again in extra-time but St. Pat’s got back to within two before their late goal stole the result.

Galway Bay FM’s Ollie Turner reports

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR