FOOTBALL: St. Jarlath’s Tuam vs St. Colman’s Claremorris (Connacht PPS Senior A Final Preview with Andrew Carney)

The Connacht PPS Senior A Football Final between St. Jarlath’s College, Tuam and St. Colman’s Claremorris has been fixed for this Saturday (12th February) in Tuam Stadium at 1pm.

St. Jarlath’s are chasing a 49th title overall but their first since 2012. Their Mayo opponents have seven Aonghus Murphy Memorial Cups to their name, and are seeking a third in five years.

Leading into the game, St. Jarlath’s co-manager Andrew Carney (along with Niall Coyne and Micheal Keane) has been speaking to Galway Bay FM’s Ollie Turner.

Throw-in at Tuam Stadium on Saturday is 1pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.