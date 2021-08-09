FOOTBALL: St. Gabriel’s 0-14 Cárna Caiseal 1-10 – IFC Relegation Final Report and Reaction

print

St. Gabriel’s edged a nail biting 2020 intermediate football relegation final on Sunday (8th August) in Pearse Stadium to preserve their status in Galway’s second tier.

They beat Cárna/Caiseal 0-14 to 1-10 after extra-time, with Luke O’Connor the hero of the hour with a late winner.

It was a remarkable turnaround for the Kilconnell outfit who trailed by six during the second half before forcing the added 20 minutes.

Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty was there and has this match report.

Afterwards, Mike got the thoughts of the winning St. Gabriel’s manager Barry Shea.