FOOTBALL: St Faithleachs 2-14 Naomh Anna Leitir Móir 2-12 (Connacht Intermediate Final Report and Reaction)

Naomh Anna Leitir Moir suffered heartache in Pearse Stadium on Saturday (15th January) as a goal conceded in the dying moments of extra time denied them Connacht intermediate championship success.

Roscommon’s St. Faithleach’s prevailed 2-14 to 2-12 as Mikey Cox got the touch to a Cathal Gunn delivery on 82 minutes.

Substitute Myles Mac Donnacha looked to have swung it Naomh Anna’s way with two scores, following earlier goals from Maitias Eoin Bairéad and Warren Seoige.

But they were denied in cruel fashion as St. Faithleach’s took the Connacht title.

Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly reports

Afterwards, Galway Bay FM’s Ollie Turner got the thoughts of Naomh Anna Leitir Móir manager Ciarán Óg Ó Flatharta.